The baby in the machine: How filmmakers are reimagining cinema with AI

At one point in Ancestra, we plunge into the character’s brain and spiral down through layers of tissue into the womb, where a fetus floats, struggling for air. Later, we witness a C-section from above, the flesh of the abdomen parting like petals around a burst of light. These moments weren’t rendered with traditional CGI. The team coaxed them into being through a painstaking iterative process of prompt crafting, image selection, motion tracking and AI fine-tuning.

“We generated over a thousand images to get a single usable one,” McNitt said. “It was an intense process, a conversation with the machine.”

For some scenes, the team used Imagen to generate high-resolution stills, which they then turned into short video clips using frame prediction tools like Runway and Gen-2. To keep the imagery emotionally grounded, they avoided generic prompts. Instead, they used poetic language, VR blocking and lighting references based on real hospital environments.

Part of what makes Ancestra unusual is that its use of AI is neither flashy nor gratuitous. There are no synthetic actors, no artificial voiceovers. Instead, the film is grounded in the real: a cast led by human performers, a script rooted in lived experience and a team of artists guiding every pixel of the production.

“That was a line I wouldn’t cross,” she said. “The actors had to be human.” Instead, for McNitt, AI was a way to show what can’t be captured on camera.

That imperative led her team to develop what she calls an “AI unit” on set, a separate creative cohort charged with developing the dreamlike visual sequences. Their work included training a model on her late father’s photographs, many taken while dangling from helicopters as a marine and aerial photographer. His eye, quite literally, helped shape the visual DNA of the film.

“He passed away recently,” McNitt said. “And I had so many questions I never got to ask, about his work, his lens choices, the film stock he used. Training the model on his images became a way of collaborating with him again.”

That idea—using AI not as an anonymous generator but as a vessel for memory and collaboration—runs through Ancestra. It is also part of why the film feels distinct from the often dystopian discourse surrounding AI in the arts.

McNitt is well aware of the controversy. The use of generative tools in film, especially following the Hollywood strikes and ongoing concerns about digital labor, copyright and creative authorship, remains a contentious topic.

“I set very clear boundaries,” she said. “We didn’t use synthetic actors. We didn’t ask the model to mimic other artists’ work. Everything we generated was built from personal material or crafted for the story.”

In discussing her creative process, she drew a line between direct imitation and the more nuanced act of weaving influences into something new. “I think there’s a difference between referencing and copying,” she said. “Every artist is inspired by others, but it matters how we use that inspiration.”

While the ethics of borrowing another artist’s style tend to center on copyright and creative ownership, the discussion around AI in this film also touched on a different concern: whether the technology might displace human labor.

“There were over 200 people involved in making Ancestra,” she said. “The AI unit wasn’t replacing jobs. It was adding to the creative toolkit.”

Still, she acknowledges the limitations. Tools like Veo can only generate a few seconds of video at a time (meaning every shot has to be built in fragments and then painstakingly stitched together). Maintaining visual coherence across a narrative requires enormous effort (involving careful prompt design, style matching and repeated iterations to keep characters, lighting and camera movement consistent) and often tricks the model into breaking its own rules, or at least exposes how unpredictable prompting can be when trying to guide AI toward a specific creative goal.

“When we tried to prompt space imagery, it came back looking like a science textbook,” she said. “Very literal, not cinematic. We had to find indirect ways to prompt it, using more poetic language to guide the aesthetic.”

Sometimes the results were mesmerizing. In one shot, a cosmic abstraction of a C-section seen from above, with the baby emerging into light, came from a model trained on motion references created in virtual reality, with style cues pulled from her father’s ocean photography. The result is something both hyperreal and dreamlike: a moment no camera could ever capture, but that feels emotionally true.