How AI retraced the age of sail

The project began with geography, not ships.

Hay had been building MCP servers, modular endpoints that allow AI systems to call specific tools and datasets. And one of the first real-world tests he tried was using them to analyze coastal decline in the UK near where he lives. One pulled in satellite images by coordinate. Another accessed digital elevation maps. A third provided tidal information. He initially used them to examine how the coast has changed in the United Kingdom, layering satellite imagery against terrain data and asking the model to analyze shoreline retreat over time.

“It felt really good, because I could see, over a period of time, the coastal decline of the UK over periods of months,” he said.

The broader goal was compositional. Hay believes that AI becomes more powerful when it is connected to structured tools rather than left to reason abstractly from text. Satellite imagery, terrain models, tidal predictions and even lunar position data can be chained together. The question was what kinds of patterns might emerge if the system had access to all of it.

At some point in his experiments, that logic suggested a new direction. If he could model tides and access satellite images, perhaps he could estimate where historical shipwrecks occurred.

To test that idea, he located digitized Dutch East India Company logbooks. Every day at noon, captains recorded latitude and longitude during the Dutch East India Company’s global voyages from the 1600s until the company’s collapse in 1799. Similar archives exist for the British East India Company. Hay built servers to expose those records in structured form.

The initial aim was to approximate where ships might have drifted and eventually to pair that with satellite imagery near coastlines. But once the navigation data was in place, Hay noticed another pattern.

“As soon as I put all the ship data in there, then I realized, ‘Oh my God, I got 200 years of shipwrecks and positions,’” he said.

To manage the growing toolset and datasets, Hay bundled them into what he calls the Marine Archive Server—a public MCP endpoint that exposes centuries of sailing logs and related functions in structured form.