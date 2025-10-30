Tiny models, significant shift: Why Granite 4.0 Nano could change how we use AI

For years, the dominant narrative in AI has been one of scale. Each new generation of models promised more parameters, more data and better results. Yet as these systems grew to trillions of parameters, their costs, power demands and environmental impact became impossible to ignore. The current shift toward smaller, more focused systems represents a practical rebalancing, according to Eren Celebi, Principal Engineer and AI Innovation Leader at Ogilvy: intelligence does not depend solely on size.

“The human brain has about 89 billion neurons, but only a fraction are used for each task,” he said in an interview with IBM Think. “Today’s large language models are like monster trucks: impressive and powerful, but not always necessary to get from point A to B.”

The compact models trend, he explained, reflects a desire for control and autonomy. “There’s a movement toward on-device models that are safe, private and tuned for specific domains,” he said. “When fine-tuned for a particular task, they can outperform much larger systems.”

Granite 4.0 Nano follows that philosophy. Using IBM’s hybrid Mamba/transformer architecture, the models reduce memory use while retaining long-context reasoning. They can operate directly on laptops or industrial systems without sending data to external servers, enabling real-time insights with data privacy.

Celebi noted that many users already benefit from small models without realizing it, since even the largest systems rely on collections of specialized sub-models that activate only when needed. “When you use a service like ChatGPT, it doesn’t engage a single massive model,” he said. “It activates smaller expert pathways for different kinds of tasks.”

At Ogilvy, task-specific models have become central to brand safety. “For major clients, a brand’s visual identity is priceless,” Celebi said. “We fine-tune small image models using their assets so they can generate content that remains perfectly on-brand and secure. Because the models are small and open-weight, the client can actually own them.”

Celebi stressed that companies are increasingly seeking to build or train models that belong entirely to them, rather than renting intelligence through cloud APIs. “Every narrow task can benefit from a smaller model tuned precisely for it,” he said. “From a robot cleaning dishes to a digital assistant representing a person, the more focused the model, the better it performs.”

Goodhart said he has seen the same pattern inside enterprise AI. “The conversation has shifted from power to purpose,” he said. “Companies don’t need a model that knows everything. They need one that does something well, safely and efficiently.”