AI gets a wallet—now what?

AP2 addresses the two ways people might shop with an agent. First, for real-time purchases, the shopper’s request, such as “Find me a pair of white shoes,” is registered as an “intent mandate”. Mandates are cryptographically signed digital contracts that serve as proof of a user’s instructions. Next, the agent goes and finds the white shoes and presents them to the user. If the shopper approves the selection, this step signs a “cart mandate,” meaning it creates a secure, unchangeable record of the exact item and price.

In a second scenario, where a person wants to delegate shopping whilst they are doing something else, they detail their specific ask, such as “Buy Taylor Swift tickets the moment they go on sale.” This action then triggers the signing of the intent mandate.

In this case, the mandate specifies the price limits, timing and other conditions set by the shopper, and serves as verifiable, pre-authorized proof of these instructions. Then, once an agent finds the item the person wants that meets all the precise conditions they set, it automatically generates a cart mandate on the shopper’s behalf.

This entire sequence—from intent, to cart, to payment—“creates a non-repudiable audit trail that answers the critical questions of authorization and authenticity, providing a clear foundation for accountability,” as Google’s Stavan Parikh, VP of Payments, and Rao Surapaneni, VP of Business Applications for Google Cloud, described in a blog post.