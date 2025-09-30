AI gets a wallet—now what?

For all the ways autonomous AI agents could make your life easier, from snagging your favorite band’s concert tickets the moment they go on sale to automatically collecting, submitting and reimbursing your expenses after work trips, it’s natural to expect that these scenarios are already possible. But they’re not—for one key reason: AI agents can’t process payments. Yet.
Google’s new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) sets out to solve this last piece of the puzzle by enabling AI agents to make payments on behalf of humans. Specifically, Google is attempting to develop safe and secure agentic commerce that includes security authentication, authorization mechanisms, data management and the many other elements that are critical to secure payments.
“I think it’s a brilliant move,” said Mihai Criveti, a Distinguished Engineer at IBM, on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts. By addressing payment processing, AP2 “solves a problem that neither A2A or MCP has solved today.”
AP2 can be used as an extension of Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google’s Agent2Agent protocol (A2A). Companies and developers have embraced these open standards as they provide a way for AI agents to interact with each other and for LLMs to connect to external tools and data, regardless of the vendor that made them or the source.
To pull off this feat, Google is collaborating with over 60 other companies in the payments and tech space, from American Express to PayPal to Salesforce.
AP2 addresses the two ways people might shop with an agent. First, for real-time purchases, the shopper’s request, such as “Find me a pair of white shoes,” is registered as an “intent mandate”. Mandates are cryptographically signed digital contracts that serve as proof of a user’s instructions. Next, the agent goes and finds the white shoes and presents them to the user. If the shopper approves the selection, this step signs a “cart mandate,” meaning it creates a secure, unchangeable record of the exact item and price.
In a second scenario, where a person wants to delegate shopping whilst they are doing something else, they detail their specific ask, such as “Buy Taylor Swift tickets the moment they go on sale.” This action then triggers the signing of the intent mandate.
In this case, the mandate specifies the price limits, timing and other conditions set by the shopper, and serves as verifiable, pre-authorized proof of these instructions. Then, once an agent finds the item the person wants that meets all the precise conditions they set, it automatically generates a cart mandate on the shopper’s behalf.
This entire sequence—from intent, to cart, to payment—“creates a non-repudiable audit trail that answers the critical questions of authorization and authenticity, providing a clear foundation for accountability,” as Google’s Stavan Parikh, VP of Payments, and Rao Surapaneni, VP of Business Applications for Google Cloud, described in a blog post.
Solving the payments puzzle could also help Google access new consumers and new sources of revenue down the line, Criveti said. For instance, a growing number of shoppers are buying from influencers on TikTok. With AP2, a shopper could program their agent, head to school or work and then the “agent automatically goes off, finds and purchases that trending item, all in a secure way,” Criveti said.
Want to learn more about Google’s AP2 protocol? Listen to the full episode of Mixture of Experts on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
