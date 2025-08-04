Meet Devin the AI software engineer, employee #1 in Goldman Sachs’ “hybrid workforce”

One might well ask what the big deal is. Devin is just the latest in a long line of AI-based coding tools the global investment bank has used, including the much-lauded GitHub Copilot (not to be confused with Microsoft’s AI tool), which OpenAI and GitHub released in 2021. The world—or at least, the general public—had never seen a tool like GitHub Copilot, where a user could enter an engineering prompt in natural language, and the software would spit out functioning code. It seemed to be precisely the sort of task for which gen AI was invented in the first place.

Devin can do that too, but with the addition of a key functionality: autonomy. According to Cognition’s website, the company designed Devin to be a “tireless, skilled teammate,” with the ability to create an app from soup to nuts. As with Ramamurthy’s example above, the user can pretty much tell Devin their wish list in ordinary, natural language and get code that does exactly what they were hoping for.

YouTube has plenty of demos of people making apps with Devin.ai using the subscription-based, publicly available version. The interface looks something like a cross between ChatGPT and a Unix terminal, which is to say, half natural language and half code. The language part is the conversation the user is having with Devin; the code part is how Devin interprets your instructions under the hood.

You can connect Devin directly to other apps that might contain information helpful to your project, such as GitHub or Slack. In one video on a tech channel called Singh in USA, host Harnoor Singh demonstrates why this feature is useful: you can tell Devin, for example, to use the photo repository contained in a Slack conversation with your team, or give Devin access to a previous project from your GitHub account.

You approach Devin similarly to how you’d approach ChatGPT: you input, in natural language, a description of the app you want it to create. In Singh’s example, he tells Devin, “I want to create a stage timer”— the kind of countdown clock a public speaker can refer to on their laptop when giving a presentation. Devin is able to create Singh’s app with just three natural-language prompts.

While coding, it also does its own QA and debugging, a process that Cognition describes on its website: “Devin sets up the code environment, reproduces the bug, and codes and tests the fix on its own.” Pretty impressive; no wonder Devin has its own LinkedIn profile (the playful handiwork of Cognition Labs).