Fysa – critical RCE flaw in GNU-Linux systems

X-Force Incident Command is monitoring what claims to be the first in a series of blog posts from security researcher, Simone Margaritelli, detailing a vulnerability in the Common Unix Printing System (CUPS), which purportedly can be exploited by sending a specially crafted HTTP request to the CUPS service. The vulnerability affects various UNIX-based operating systems, including but not limited to, Linux and macOS. The vulnerability can be exploited to gain remote access to affected systems, allowing attackers to execute arbitrary code and potentially gain elevated privileges. X-Force is investigating the disclosure and monitoring for exploitation. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as available.