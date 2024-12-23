FYSA – Adobe Cold Fusion Path Traversal Vulnerability

X-Force Incident Command is monitoring the disclosure of an arbitrary file system read vulnerability in ColdFusion, a web application server, that can be exploited by an attacker to read arbitrary files on the system. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2024-53961, affects ColdFusion 2021 and 2023. Adobe has provided a patch to address the issue. Adobe has also disclosed that proof of concept exploit code has been published for this vulnerability, making it crucial for organizations to prioritize patching to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access and data exposure. Exploitation has not yet been detected in the wild.

X-Force Incident Command recommends that organizations using ColdFusion review the Adobe bulleting and prioritize patching if running vulnerable versions of the software. Additionally, they should also consider implementing access controls and authentication mechanisms to limit unauthorized access to sensitive data.

X-Force Incident Command will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as available.