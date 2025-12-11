For financial services, tomorrow is actually today

For most of the past two decades, said Ramamurthy, IBM CXO studies had shown that financial services were ahead of the curve in terms of early adoption of technology. The advent of AI and gen AI changed that. “This is the first time since doing this study that technology has been adopted much more aggressively outside financial services than within,” he observed. The reasons for this are several: concerns about risk and regulations, as well as AI hallucinations. So, some banks have been cautious in their approach to this new technology. “In the early days, I was seeing a lot more back-to-front automation,” he said, and banks were taking baby steps. “Banks thought, ‘I’m not sure how the generative AI is going to work, because it can hallucinate. Let me do projects that only impact employees, and not the customer—HR, finance, procurement and other back-office operations.” Only then, according to this approach, would banks use AI for the middle office, “and then very thoughtfully and gingerly I expose my customers to it,” he said.

The strategy of the future, he said, has to be “simultaneously back to front, and front to back.” The approach of yesterday is “plus-AI,” he said; in other words, seeing where AI tools can be shoehorned into the existing systems. But the future, he said, is AI-first—what IBM sometimes calls AI-plus. What this entails is “asking how you can use technology and agentic capability in the context of generative AI to imagine the art of the possible, and then how to bring humans into the loop.” The difference between plus-AI and AI-plus is significant, he said. “The economic value climbs substantially. If you add a bit of AI to your re-engineering, that can increase productivity by, say, 10-12%. As you move up to orchestrating multi-agency processes with AI, that can unlock something like a 60-75% increase in productivity. And depending on the bank’s risk tolerance and how aggressively it looks to move forward, you’re going to see a combination of these.”

These exponential technologies, noted Ramamurthy, “are progressing at a rate we’ve never seen before with any technology—not just in living memory, but perhaps since the start of the industrial revolution.” That formidable reality, he said, represents both an opportunity and a challenge. “It forces us to confront three questions,” he said.

“First, is our strategy ambitious enough?” Maybe not, he said, given that technology has surpassed the limitations of what our biology allows us to comprehend. “Evolution has designed the human mind only for linear change, not exponential change,” he said. “Let’s wrap our head around that. Every doubling [of computing power] gives us more capability than all of computing since the dawn of computing.”

Because exponential technologies are advancing faster than humans can intuitively plan, in other words, financial services leaders must consider whether they’re thinking boldly enough about what is possible. He gave an example: “With these exponential technologies put together, you can use generative AI to write quantum math code and solve problems in the next frontier.”

The second question, he said, is “Are we executing fast enough? Particularly for large institutions with extraordinary complexity, that’s a powerful question.” And the third question: “Do we have what it takes to transform from a people and business standpoint, and from a capability standpoint? When I have my work sessions with CXOs from banks around the world, almost every team says it has work to do on these questions. The threats are daunting, but the opportunity is extraordinary. I’m confident that we can master this challenge and unlock an incredible amount of value over the coming five years.”