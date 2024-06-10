3 min read
The debate about the United States government banning companies from making ransomware payments is back in the headlines. Recently, the Ransomware Task Force for the Institute for Security and Technology released a memo on the topic. The task force stated that making a ban on ransomware payments in the U.S. at the current time will worsen the harm to victims, society and the economy. Additionally, small businesses cannot withstand a lengthy business disruption and might go out of business after a ransomware attack.
“At present, the limited data available indicates that the majority of organizations globally are still underprepared to defend against or recover from a ransomware attack. This preparedness gap remains particularly problematic in resource-constrained critical sectors that are currently being heavily impacted by ransomware attacks, such as healthcare, education and government,” wrote the task force in the memo.
The memo alluded to a potential ban in the future and stated that the most effective approach to reducing payments is a multiyear approach. As part of the plan, the task force stated that governments and the technical community need to help businesses that are victims of attacks with recovery options other than paying the ransomware.
Additionally, governments and the technical community need to strengthen victim support to give organizations affected by attacks alternative options for recovery beyond paying the ransomware payment. To increase an organization’s ability to recover from an attack without paying the ransomware, the task force proposed the following four lines of effort, each with specific milestones:
While the task force declined to set a ban on making ransomware payments at this time, there are currently other regulations and laws that affect companies in their decision to make a ransomware payment. In 2020, the Treasury Department added potential sanctions for cyber insurers, digital forensics and incident response.
Additionally, the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA), inspired by the SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange Server and Colonial Pipeline attacks, outlines reporting requirements for ransomware payment requests. The Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act (CIRCIA) Reporting Requirements, as directed by CIRCIA, states that cyber incidents must be reported within 72 hours and ransomware payments must be reported within 24 hours.
As the debate about a federal ban continues as the U.S. works toward the milestones, organizations continue to make their own decisions to pay or not to pay ransomware. IBM’s official stance is never to pay ransomware attackers.
However, the task force and other experts feel there are many reasons not to put a ban into place at this time:
With the task force providing a detailed roadmap, the goal is for organizations to improve their ability to defend and recover from an attack. Once businesses and government agencies make forward progress, the task force may revisit the feasibility of the ban. When businesses can recover their data relatively easily and get back online quickly, the question of paying ransomware payments becomes less of an issue.