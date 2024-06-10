The debate about the United States government banning companies from making ransomware payments is back in the headlines. Recently, the Ransomware Task Force for the Institute for Security and Technology released a memo on the topic. The task force stated that making a ban on ransomware payments in the U.S. at the current time will worsen the harm to victims, society and the economy. Additionally, small businesses cannot withstand a lengthy business disruption and might go out of business after a ransomware attack.

“At present, the limited data available indicates that the majority of organizations globally are still underprepared to defend against or recover from a ransomware attack. This preparedness gap remains particularly problematic in resource-constrained critical sectors that are currently being heavily impacted by ransomware attacks, such as healthcare, education and government,” wrote the task force in the memo.