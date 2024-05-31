How has Executive Order 14028 affected federal cybersecurity so far?

Recently, the United States Government Accountability Office issued an update on the progress of Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.

In 2021, the White House identified 55 leadership and oversight requirements that needed to be met to improve cybersecurity in federal IT systems, with all systems needing to meet or exceed the standard outlined. Executive Order (14028) on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity elaborated on the reasons for the requirement, stating that the “prevention, detection, assessment and remediation of cyber incidents is a top priority and essential to national and economic security.”

Additionally, the executive order (EO) said that completing these was essential because the government should lead by example to encourage the private sector to also reduce the risk of cybersecurity breaches and attacks.

The EO designated the agencies responsible for implementing the requirements: the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The key requirements of this order focused on cybersecurity solutions including: