The ethicist’s rule: Never let the machine take the blame

In this edition of AI toolbox, global AI ethics leader Francesca Rossi breaks down who’s accountable for artificial intelligence and how she uses the technology, responsibly.
IBM’s AI ethics leader treats every chatbot as a brilliant collaborator that can never be held responsible for a word it produces.
While many people open an AI chatbot to save time, Francesca Rossi uses them to think harder. Years of daily use have left her with a single rule: the software never gets to be accountable, no matter how much of the work it did. As an IBM Fellow and IBM’s Global Leader for Responsible AI and AI Governance, Rossi lets that rule decide which tools she touches, which answers she trusts and which capabilities she leaves alone.
The stakes climb as the tools get better at sounding like they know what they are doing. Language models now sketch course outlines, dig up research citations and write in a register warm enough to pass for concern. Rossi, the past president of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, currently teaches an AI ethics course at Columbia University, and she has spent more than three decades addressing the challenge of embedding human values in machines and using them responsibly. How she actually works offers a field guide to responsible AI use from someone who knows precisely where the competence runs out.
“I ask the AI to help me reflect better on what I’m doing, so think better—not to think for me, but to help me think better,” Rossi told IBM Think in an interview. She runs a separate conversation for each task and carries context from one thread into the next, so a new project starts already knowing what came before. The tool, she said, lowers the energy it takes to begin.
ChatGPT and Claude show up across most of her work, from building lectures to scouting research directions to drafting prose. She almost never starts a slide deck cold. An LLM helps her write prompts for content she has already settled on; a tool called Gamma spins up a first version of the PowerPoint, and she refines it by hand from there.
“You can say AI is a partner. However, if by partner you mean two entities that have the same roles and responsibilities, AI is not really a partner, but a collaborator,” Rossi said. “The only accountable entity is the human being, and the only one that bears responsibilities for whatever is generated is the human being.”
Hallucination, a reliability flaw where language models can occasionally produce confident falsehoods, Rossi treats as a possible known defect she plans around, rather than a shock. Draft a paper, ask an AI for recent related work, and expect that some of the citations will be wrong. So she opens every reference and checks whether the paper exists and whether it says what the model claimed. Then, if all is well, she reads the paper to better position the new research.
“Knowing the strengths and the limitations of AI is really important for a responsible use of this technology,” Rossi said. The verification, in her view, is not optional diligence layered atop the AI system. It is the only thing standing between a careful user and the spread of something false.
That same wariness colors how she sees outside efforts to vet AI. IBM is very transparent and publishes a great deal of information about its AI models, she said, yet she is skeptical that any pre-release review, however thorough, can certify a model as completely safe.
“Every language model can be used by a malicious user,” Rossi said. “I don’t think you’re ever going to have a model that cannot be used in a possibly risky way.” She separates the big frontier models, thrown open to the public to ask anything at all, from the smaller enterprise models IBM builds for specific business jobs, where a narrow purpose, and the possibility to train the users, helps mitigate the dangers of misuse.
The limit she takes most personally has to do with the warmth the software pretends to feel. Today’s chatbots write in fluent, human-sounding prose and sometimes borrow human signals, empathy among them. Rossi finds that comforting in some situations. She also finds it dangerous, because the comfort can blur what the thing in front of her actually is.
Her own example came from a hard month. Her cat underwent two serious surgeries, and she turned to AI to think it through. It gave her sharp questions to bring to the surgeon. It also wrote to her like something that cared.
“It actually says things like, ‘Tell me what the doctors told you,’ and ‘Come back tomorrow, and I want to know how your cat is doing,’” Rossi said. “But of course it doesn’t care about my cat.”
The model writes empathically because it learned from empathic writing, not because it has lived through anything. Rossi keeps that distinction sharp, and she worries that losing it makes people forget everything else the system cannot do. She has watched the worry take a specific shape lately. A surprising number of people now call an AI their best friend.
“They’re very sycophantic,” Rossi said of the chatbots. “They always say, ‘Oh, you are a great person, you have a great idea.’ But there is a great value in engaging with other human beings who are not always telling us we have great ideas and therefore force us to reconsider and reflect upon our claims and convictions. In this way, we learn and grow much more.”
What Rossi refuses to use says as much as what she uses. Deepfakes top the list: synthetic images and videos that depict events that never happened. The technology strikes her as too easy to weaponize and too hard to contain once a fabricated clip is loose.
“Human agency is about making informed decisions, knowing what is true and what is false,” Rossi said. “If you start confusing people about what is true and what is false, then human agency becomes compromised.” The damage, in her account, is collective. It falls on the shared ground a society stands on when it argues, votes and decides together.
She draws a second line around moral judgment. Asking an AI to settle a question of values strikes her as a category mistake, because those questions run on lived experience, on having a body, on a life among other people, none of which sits in a training set.
One worry she keeps separate concerns how cheaply AI now hands hard technical power to people who cannot judge what comes back. Take vibe coding, writing software by describing it in plain language. Rossi splits the practice by who is doing it. A trained developer gets faster because she can read what the model produced and catch the errors. Someone with no grounding in coding cannot evaluate it, and the flaws, including security holes, go unnoticed.
AI agents, the systems built to act in the world rather than just chat, raise the same flag. They have become easy to spin up and deploy, she said, and that ease can introduce real risks when it outpaces any governance. Capability got cheap fast. The judgment to handle it did not.
Everything circles back to the rule she started with, the one reason accountability never crosses from the person to the program.
“AI can be a support, but it will never be accountable for whatever you generate, even if it has helped you generate that,” Rossi said.
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