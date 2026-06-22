The ethicist’s rule: Never let the machine take the blame

The limit she takes most personally has to do with the warmth the software pretends to feel. Today’s chatbots write in fluent, human-sounding prose and sometimes borrow human signals, empathy among them. Rossi finds that comforting in some situations. She also finds it dangerous, because the comfort can blur what the thing in front of her actually is.

Her own example came from a hard month. Her cat underwent two serious surgeries, and she turned to AI to think it through. It gave her sharp questions to bring to the surgeon. It also wrote to her like something that cared.

“It actually says things like, ‘Tell me what the doctors told you,’ and ‘Come back tomorrow, and I want to know how your cat is doing,’” Rossi said. “But of course it doesn’t care about my cat.”

The model writes empathically because it learned from empathic writing, not because it has lived through anything. Rossi keeps that distinction sharp, and she worries that losing it makes people forget everything else the system cannot do. She has watched the worry take a specific shape lately. A surprising number of people now call an AI their best friend.

“They’re very sycophantic,” Rossi said of the chatbots. “They always say, ‘Oh, you are a great person, you have a great idea.’ But there is a great value in engaging with other human beings who are not always telling us we have great ideas and therefore force us to reconsider and reflect upon our claims and convictions. In this way, we learn and grow much more.”

What Rossi refuses to use says as much as what she uses. Deepfakes top the list: synthetic images and videos that depict events that never happened. The technology strikes her as too easy to weaponize and too hard to contain once a fabricated clip is loose.

“Human agency is about making informed decisions, knowing what is true and what is false,” Rossi said. “If you start confusing people about what is true and what is false, then human agency becomes compromised.” The damage, in her account, is collective. It falls on the shared ground a society stands on when it argues, votes and decides together.

She draws a second line around moral judgment. Asking an AI to settle a question of values strikes her as a category mistake, because those questions run on lived experience, on having a body, on a life among other people, none of which sits in a training set.

One worry she keeps separate concerns how cheaply AI now hands hard technical power to people who cannot judge what comes back. Take vibe coding, writing software by describing it in plain language. Rossi splits the practice by who is doing it. A trained developer gets faster because she can read what the model produced and catch the errors. Someone with no grounding in coding cannot evaluate it, and the flaws, including security holes, go unnoticed.

AI agents, the systems built to act in the world rather than just chat, raise the same flag. They have become easy to spin up and deploy, she said, and that ease can introduce real risks when it outpaces any governance. Capability got cheap fast. The judgment to handle it did not.

Everything circles back to the rule she started with, the one reason accountability never crosses from the person to the program.

“AI can be a support, but it will never be accountable for whatever you generate, even if it has helped you generate that,” Rossi said.