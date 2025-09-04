The workplace learns to feel: Emotional AI enters the enterprise

AI is learning to read the room. When OpenAI swapped GPT-4 for a more advanced but colder model, users pushed back. They missed the warmth. Some even lamented that it felt like they had lost a friend. The response was loud enough that OpenAI partially reversed course. It was a reminder: people are starting to expect their AI to feel human.

That expectation is moving into the workplace. Emotionally responsive systems are showing up in meetings, chat apps and performance tools. Companies are testing AI that flags stress, frustration and disengagement before people say a word. Proponents say that emotionally responsive AI could make teams more connected and communication more intuitive. Critics warn that it could cross lines, fake empathy and misfire in high-stakes matters like hiring, health or mental well-being.

At Purdue University, computer science professor Aniket Bera and his lab are developing AI agents that can infer emotion through body language, proximity and tone. “We have developed computational models that perceive human behaviors, gestures and proxemics to infer emotional and psychological states in real time,” Bera said in an interview with IBM Think. “Emotionally responsive AI has a growing role to play in augmenting, not replacing, human empathy.”

According to Bera, these models are not intended to simulate emotion. “Emotion-aware AI should act more like a mirror than a mask,” he said. “It is about reflecting human emotion, not impersonating it.”

Bera’s team originally built emotion-sensing systems to flag burnout in high-pressure environments. Now they are testing versions that can join office meetings. In one case, a virtual assistant tracks signals like slumped posture or drifting eye contact. If it senses a team is tuning out, it might suggest slowing down the pace or switching tactics to keep people engaged.

In another, an AI tool could flag signs of emotional exhaustion across multiple teams and alert a manager before burnout spreads. “In enterprise settings, these systems can help decode invisible signals such as stress, disengagement or confusion and offer adaptive support,” Bera said.

The systems are particularly relevant in hybrid or remote workplaces, where emotional signals are harder to pick up. “People may not realize when they are losing connection,” Bera said. “The AI can pick that up faster than a human facilitator might.”

The challenge, he said, is ensuring that the system reflects rather than manipulates. “The workplace of the future will not just be efficient,” Bera said. “It will be emotionally intelligent. But only if we build these systems with transparency, not performance.”