Are digital assets finally poised for their “Netscape Moment”?

Any new technology has to address the “so what” question, which in the case of IDAH is: great, so you have a unified platform for tokenization, but why would a serious financial or governmental institution want to implement it?

How’s this for a reason: USD 19 trillion. As Nöll pointed out, that’s the projected size of the tokenized real-world asset market by 2033, according to a recent study by BCG. He also noted that in 2024, stablecoins already did more volume than Visa and MasterCard together.

If that figure seems implausible, it might be because the term “tokenization” evokes “cryptocurrency” for many people. But crypto is just the tip of the iceberg—in fact, just about anything of value can be tokenized; even a Picasso.

While you can use IDAH to transact coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the coin of the realm in institutional digital assets is a different animal altogether—stablecoins.

Why any token at all, rather than just fiat currency? For one thing, tokens allow for whole new asset classes that never existed before. For example, they permit fractional ownership of illiquid, hard-to-divide assets like real estate, meaning that you don’t necessarily need to own an entire building or land parcel in order to reap investment benefits.

Tokens also enable smart contracts—pre-programmable rules that trigger transactions if pre-determined conditions are met. To give an oft-used example, imagine you are purchasing a home, a transaction that requires a title search. Under the traditional financial system, the buyer’s funds are typically held in a third-party escrow account to prevent one party from taking advantage of the other. Only when the title search is successful do the funds go to the seller.

The system works fine, but it’s time-consuming and costly. If real estate transactions were tokenized with a smart contract, it would be possible to preset rules so that the funds are automatically released to the seller if the title search is successful, and automatically returned to the buyer if it isn’t, potentially reducing time, friction and cost. This might sound like science fiction, but many e-commerce sites are already setting up payment systems that involve stablecoin on the back end, even if the customer only sees fiat money going in or leaving their bank account.

So once banks, governments and other institutions use IDAH to tokenize assets, what do they do with them? A lot, it turns out. “If you as a company want to create your own stablecoin, or if you want to tokenize any other type of asset, real estate, bonds, deposits, you can absolutely do that inside Digital Asset Haven with the partner of your choice,” said Nöll. “Capital markets are now tapping into a lot of use cases. They can tokenize deposits and use them to lend money for yield generation”—in other words, lending them out at interest.

Nöll pointed to improved speed, compliance and risk management, as well as lower costs and other potential benefits. “One of the promises of stablecoin is that this makes things more efficient,” he said. “You have instant settlements, you have better compliance, maybe even lower costs to be more capital efficient and in new business models, creating new revenue streams.”