Are digital assets finally poised for their “Netscape Moment”?

Since the early days of blockchain in 2008, digital asset enthusiasts have been awaiting the “Netscape moment”—the tipping point at which a new technology exits the realm of nerddom and becomes mainstream, just as the world wide web did after the 1994 launch of Netscape Navigator.
But for a Netscape moment to happen, a technology needs widespread institutional adoption, and in the case of digital assets, there have been too many hurdles. Until recently, one such blocker was legal classification: were “tokens” securities, and thus subject to banking-specific regulations? In a landmark March 2026 decision, the US Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that certain tokens were not securities. Instead, regulators said, they should be defined based on how they’re used, making the road to corporate adoption a bit less murky.
A second blocker has been technological: most previous tokenization solutions, which turn real-world assets into a digital representation on a blockchain, have required jerry-rigging multiple technologies that don’t always play well together. Regulatory compliance, the issuance of the tokens, on-chain management and transactions each involved discrete platforms. There was too much disjunction, and thus too much friction—thereby somewhat defeating the purpose of a blockchain altogether.
Now, it seems the industry may finally be crossing that Rubicon as well. IBM Digital Asset Haven (IDAH), is a case in point. Developed in collaboration with Dfns, a leading digital wallet infrastructure provider, it is a unified solution that allows banks, corporations and governments to securely manage and scale their digital asset operations end–to-end, from custody to transactions to settlement. “It’s like an operating system that helps clients to tap into any kind of digital asset use case they might have,” said Florian Nöll, IBM Worldwide Director of LinuxONE, in an interview with IBM Think.
Governments and large banks have already been moving on-chain for more than a decade, and why wouldn’t they? Blockchain technology enables automated compliance, lower transaction costs and, above all, speed—in an industry where every nanosecond counts. But the barrier to entry was too high for many institutions to stay competitive, and on-chain ambitions stayed in the aspiration stage. Now, however, as Dfns CEO Clarisse Hagège stated in a press release, [IDAH] “paves the way for digital assets to move from pilot programs to production at a global scale.”
According to Elli Androulaki, a Distinguished Engineer at IBM focused on decentralized trust and security, a confluence of factors has increased institutional demand for digital asset adoption, she said, including relaxed regulations in the US. “Stablecoin was stalled, but the GENIUS Act pushed it forward, creating market pressure for all entities to act,” she said, referring to the 2025 legislation that created a regulatory framework for stablecoins.
The second factor that enabled the mainstreaming of tokenization is improved technology. Thus far, she noted, “[tokenization] technology has been ready for simple use cases, but it was too immature to address privacy concerns and be adopted at scale. IBM Research technologies are addressing these industry challenges, bringing together transparency and privacy, privacy and compliance, as well as a high degree of scalability.”
IDAH is a full-stack orchestration layer that integrates with enterprise processes and unifies fragmented systems. Institutions can rapidly deploy secure, policy-driven wallets and transactions, integrate third-party services, align policy-based governance with enterprise workflows and flexibly manage cryptographic keys across jurisdictions—the latter being key for cross-border transactions. In so doing, IDAH bridges a gap between legacy finance and what many finance experts say is the monetary system of the future, where digital tokens grease the wheel of commerce by reducing friction and cost in financial transactions—“all in a compliant way,” Nöll said.
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Nöll described IDAH as a sort of one-stop shop to “transact, govern and settle” digital assets—presented in a single, unified SaaS interface. He explained that it was a no-brainer for IBM to pioneer this space, given the company’s longstanding role as the banking world’s back office: currently, 70% of the world’s global transactions by value run on IBM Z mainframes.
Up until now, he said, one of the big challenges in this arena has been that “there are lots of fragmented stacks—lots of siloed systems.” Siloing is an oft-reported problem in banking-related technology, but digital assets add new layers of complexity. “You have separate systems for clients, policies, custody and issuance; put together, this is very inefficient,” Nöll said. “On top of that, from a company perspective, the business workflows have to be aligned. Then from a government or regulatory perspective, you need different licenses and approvals to operate globally.”
The IDAH interface also allows institutions to protect the digital asset keys—the strings of randomly generated numbers and/or letters that securely encrypt data.
As Nöll tells it, IDAH came about at the behest of IBM clients. “Some of our clients [said], ‘All right, for the last seven or eight years, you have been a very good sparring partner for the hardware technology (behind digital transactions). But if you would bring us a unified stack that also integrates with all of the siloed problems, this would really help us to accelerate on the adoption curve.’” IDAH, Nöll said, “is a reaction to that.”
Any new technology has to address the “so what” question, which in the case of IDAH is: great, so you have a unified platform for tokenization, but why would a serious financial or governmental institution want to implement it?
How’s this for a reason: USD 19 trillion. As Nöll pointed out, that’s the projected size of the tokenized real-world asset market by 2033, according to a recent study by BCG. He also noted that in 2024, stablecoins already did more volume than Visa and MasterCard together.
If that figure seems implausible, it might be because the term “tokenization” evokes “cryptocurrency” for many people. But crypto is just the tip of the iceberg—in fact, just about anything of value can be tokenized; even a Picasso.
While you can use IDAH to transact coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the coin of the realm in institutional digital assets is a different animal altogether—stablecoins.
Why any token at all, rather than just fiat currency? For one thing, tokens allow for whole new asset classes that never existed before. For example, they permit fractional ownership of illiquid, hard-to-divide assets like real estate, meaning that you don’t necessarily need to own an entire building or land parcel in order to reap investment benefits.
Tokens also enable smart contracts—pre-programmable rules that trigger transactions if pre-determined conditions are met. To give an oft-used example, imagine you are purchasing a home, a transaction that requires a title search. Under the traditional financial system, the buyer’s funds are typically held in a third-party escrow account to prevent one party from taking advantage of the other. Only when the title search is successful do the funds go to the seller.
The system works fine, but it’s time-consuming and costly. If real estate transactions were tokenized with a smart contract, it would be possible to preset rules so that the funds are automatically released to the seller if the title search is successful, and automatically returned to the buyer if it isn’t, potentially reducing time, friction and cost. This might sound like science fiction, but many e-commerce sites are already setting up payment systems that involve stablecoin on the back end, even if the customer only sees fiat money going in or leaving their bank account.
So once banks, governments and other institutions use IDAH to tokenize assets, what do they do with them? A lot, it turns out. “If you as a company want to create your own stablecoin, or if you want to tokenize any other type of asset, real estate, bonds, deposits, you can absolutely do that inside Digital Asset Haven with the partner of your choice,” said Nöll. “Capital markets are now tapping into a lot of use cases. They can tokenize deposits and use them to lend money for yield generation”—in other words, lending them out at interest.
Nöll pointed to improved speed, compliance and risk management, as well as lower costs and other potential benefits. “One of the promises of stablecoin is that this makes things more efficient,” he said. “You have instant settlements, you have better compliance, maybe even lower costs to be more capital efficient and in new business models, creating new revenue streams.”
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