DHS awards significant grant to improve tribal cybersecurity

The grant monies come with specific expectations and guidelines for any tribe receiving the grants, which include:

Conduct risk assessments: Identify and assess potential cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities for risks within networks and infrastructure.

Implement cybersecurity solutions: Use the funds to deploy advanced cybersecurity technologies and solutions tailored to specific needs and operations.

Enhance cyber defenses: Improve cybersecurity postures by developing robust defense mechanisms against cyber threats.

Training and awareness: Invest in cybersecurity training and awareness programs to educate tribal members and IT staff about best practices, emerging threats and basic security principles.

When tribal communities adhere to these guidelines, they are in a better position to build a more resilient cybersecurity framework and protect their digital assets and critical data from malicious actors or any internal misconfigurations.