Inside the DHS’s AI security guidelines for critical infrastructure

Last year, Executive Order 14110 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence) stated that “Artificial intelligence (AI) holds extraordinary potential for both promise and peril.” In response to this reality, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently released guidelines to help critical infrastructure owners and operators develop AI security and safety.

The DHS guidelines stem from insights gained from CISA’s cross-sector analysis of AI risk assessments completed by Sector Risk Management Agencies (SRMAs) and relevant independent regulatory agencies. DHS drew upon this analysis, as well as input from existing U.S. government policy, to develop specific safety and security guidelines to mitigate AI risks to critical infrastructure.

“Based on CISA’s expertise as National Coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience, DHS’ Guidelines are the agency’s first-of-its-kind cross-sector analysis of AI-specific risks to critical infrastructure sectors and will serve as a key tool to help owners and operators mitigate AI risk,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly in a statement.