Inside the DHS’s AI security guidelines for critical infrastructure

Last year, Executive Order 14110 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence) stated that “Artificial intelligence (AI) holds extraordinary potential for both promise and peril.” In response to this reality, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently released guidelines to help critical infrastructure owners and operators develop AI security and safety.
The DHS guidelines stem from insights gained from CISA’s cross-sector analysis of AI risk assessments completed by Sector Risk Management Agencies (SRMAs) and relevant independent regulatory agencies. DHS drew upon this analysis, as well as input from existing U.S. government policy, to develop specific safety and security guidelines to mitigate AI risks to critical infrastructure.
“Based on CISA’s expertise as National Coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience, DHS’ Guidelines are the agency’s first-of-its-kind cross-sector analysis of AI-specific risks to critical infrastructure sectors and will serve as a key tool to help owners and operators mitigate AI risk,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly in a statement.
The guidelines in the DHS document highlight three categories of system-level AI risk, which CISA developed in its cross-sector AI risk analysis. The categories include:
The new DHS guidelines also incorporate the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), including four key functions that help organizations address the risks of AI systems:
In a flurry of activity to establish national AI cybersecurity solutions, the new DHS AI guidelines coincide with CISA being named the National Coordinator for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience.
Furthermore, the DHS has recently named a new Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board. The Board will develop AI security recommendations for critical infrastructure organizations such as transportation, pipeline and power grid operators and internet service providers. Meanwhile, the NIST GenAI program aims to create generative AI benchmarks to address the sticky issue of whether content is human- or AI-generated.
All these efforts are crucial as the nation fortifies its cyber defenses in the age of AI.