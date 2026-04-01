One giant leap for AI

A growing number of researchers think cost can be reframed entirely by rethinking how orbital infrastructure is built and shared.

Remember the last time your phone seamlessly switched between cell towers as you drove down the highway? You don’t, because the transfer is so well-engineered that it disappears into the background. Now, imagine trying to pull off the same trick, but the “phones” are rovers crawling across the lunar surface, the “towers” are satellites hurtling through orbit and there are virtually no ground stations for thousands of miles.

That’s the engineering challenge that Martin Schmatz and his colleagues at IBM Research set out to examine in their 2024 paper, “Designing (Not Only) Lunar Space Data Centers.” That invisible handoff is commonplace on Earth, but in space, it becomes the foundation of an entirely new computing architecture—and potentially a new business model.

Instead of a single monolithic computing platform in orbit, the paper envisions a tiered pipeline that moves data up the chain from where it’s collected to where it can actually be processed. At the bottom sit the sensors, things like rovers and low-orbit satellites, that are chock-full of data but have barely enough energy to keep themselves going. They hand off the data they collect to space data centers, beefier nodes that aggregate signals from dozens of sources and filter out the noise, then compress the results before sending anything home.

“You have many sensors producing a lot of data, meaning a lot of bandwidth,” Schmatz, whose work focuses on secure computing and key/certificate management at IBM’s Zurich lab, told IBM Think. “But you can’t send all that data to Earth in one go.” The space data center’s job, he explained, is to be smart about what it forwards.

It’s clever engineering that also happens to suggest an equally clever commercial proposition. Most of what the public hears about space compute involves massive, vertically integrated projects where one company owns the satellites, the ground stations and everything in between. Those systems can be tightly optimized for a single mission.

Instead, Schmatz envisions a shared infrastructure. A proprietary mission built for one purpose can optimize its compute tiers precisely for that goal, but multi-user architecture has to serve many different operators at once—and that’s exactly what drives the need for high-performance orbital compute. Smaller companies could launch niche sensor hardware and simply rent access to the upper tiers of the network rather than building their own.

“It’s like a small telecom company using the network of a larger one,” Schmatz said.

One plausible near-term application, he said, might be Earth observation. Satellite sensor capabilities have expanded dramatically over the past two decades; sensors that once could barely make out a building can now, as he puts it, “practically read The New York Times.” These sensors could be employed for profitable use cases like detailed agricultural monitoring and predicting local weather.

IBM Research has already been moving in that direction. Working with NASA and the European Space Agency, IBM scientists have developed lightweight versions of the company’s Prithvi and TerraMind Earth observation models, which are small enough to be uploaded to a satellite mid-orbit and specifically designed to process geospatial data at the edge, rather than sending it back to the ground.

Any such infrastructure, Schmatz stressed, would also have to be designed for longevity. Space hardware cannot be serviced easily, and software stacks evolve. Secure over-the-air updates, Schmatz said, would be a “must-have” from day one, including the ability to upgrade security algorithms without compromising the system. The harder problem, he said, is that the security algorithms used to verify those updates would eventually become vulnerable themselves. The satellite can’t know today what verification methods it will need tomorrow, which means the update system has to be designed to update itself.

Schmatz also flagged the broader systemic risk of orbital congestion. Uncoordinated satellite deployment risks triggering cascading debris events that would be nearly impossible to clean up, a phenomenon known as the Kessler Effect. “The worst thing is that somebody comes to the idea, ‘Hmm, I’ll place 200 of my satellites 3,000 miles in the air,’ and some other operator says the same,” he said. “And then, all of a sudden, satellites crash.” Individual pieces of debris are trackable, but a collision between two satellites could generate thousands of fragments too small to monitor individually—each traveling fast enough to cause major damage.

“There should be a common understanding that this must be avoided,” Schmatz said. He advocates for UN-style international coordination. He’s not sure if it will happen, though. “The world is not always how we want it to be.”