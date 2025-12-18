Cybersecurity trends: IBM’s predictions for 2026

In what could be described as a banner year for technology advancements, 2025 showed how powerful—and dangerous—AI can be in the wrong hands. With bad actors automating complex attacks, using AI tools to engage in social engineering campaigns and manipulating the AI agent to expose sensitive information, it’s no surprise that the year was a game of cat and mouse in terms of mitigating cyberattacks from human and AI-powered enemies. And while the global average of the cost of a data breach fell 9% to USD 4.44 million, the average cost in the US hit a record high of USD 10.22 million.

The cybersecurity threats didn’t end with automated chatbots spamming inboxes and tricking AI agents. This year, we saw what could happen when an organization is caught unprepared to deal with the consequences of integrating new tools like AI agents into their workflow: 13% of companies reported an AI-related security incident, with 97% of those affected acknowledging the lack of proper AI access controls.

Last year’s cybersecurity predictions touched on AI’s increasingly important presence in the cybersecurity preparedness plan. This year, IBM’s predictions for 2026 center on how the integration of autonomous AI into enterprise environments can be both a boon and a burden, depending on whether the proper security measures are implemented—or not.