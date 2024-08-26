Cybersecurity apprenticeships to come with new Senate bill

Currently, there are over half a million open cybersecurity jobs in the nation. While minor progress has been made in reducing the cybersecurity staffing shortage crisis over the past few years, states like California, Texas and Virginia have tens of thousands of unfilled cybersecurity jobs.

Many of these employment gaps are due to how quickly the cybersecurity landscape has shifted over the last few years. With cyber threats evolving every day, primarily driven by advancements in next-generation technologies, organizations find it much harder to source applicable skills during their recruitment efforts.

According to the Cybersecurity Supply and Demand Heat Map provided by Cyberseek, some of the largest gaps that exist in the sector are centered around oversight and governance, design and development, and protection and defense. For example, between May 2023 and April 2024, there were over 139,000 gaps present in systems authorization skills, over 125,000 gaps in data analysis skills and over 85,000 gaps in vulnerability analysis skills.

The introduction of the Cyber Ready Workforce Act promises to help shift this narrative by making cybersecurity training and certification programs more accessible to everyone.