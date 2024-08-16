The cyberattack cycle: First comes outage, next comes phishing

Phishing attacks in the wake of a service, system or network outage are always a danger. For example, during the massive PlayStation Network outage in 2011, phishers took advantage of user confusion and frustration. Intruders sent phishing emails pretending to be from Sony, offering solutions or compensation to resolve outage problems. These emails contained links to rogue websites designed to steal login credentials and other personal information.

Year after year, threat actors continue to take advantage of outages to deploy malware via phishing attacks. The IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 revealed that, overall, phishing was the top initial access vector of 30% of cases in 2023. Also, 92% of organizations fell victim to a successful phishing attack in their Microsoft 365 environment in 2023.

This scenario continues to play out after the most recent outage that occurred with Microsoft Windows, which impacted 8.5 million systems. So, if you get an email advising you to update your systems due to an outage, be wary. And the plot thickens from there considerably.