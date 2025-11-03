Cutting the cost of complexity

Across boardrooms and data centers, the systems that once promised speed and clarity are now clogging the arteries of business.

A new study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) says that automation is becoming the only way to tame the swelling intricacy of enterprise technology. Drawing on a survey of 680 IT leaders in 21 countries, the report concludes that companies using intelligent automation are cutting costs, improving security and driving growth. It portrays automation not as a futuristic add-on but as the discipline that keeps digital transformation from collapsing under its own weight.

“AI isn’t the problem anymore, it’s the solution to its own complexity,” said Jacob Dencik, IBM IBV’s Research Director and lead author of the study. “The challenge is that most organizations haven’t yet learned how to make it work for them.”

The report calls information technology “the powerhouse of the modern enterprise,” yet many IT departments remain burdened by old software, siloed data and uncoordinated purchasing. Average corporate IT spending has climbed 50% since 2023, from 6% to 9% of revenue. Two-thirds of those budgets now go toward transformation rather than upkeep. IBM’s researchers argue that the money delivers value only when organizations simplify architectures, consolidate oversight and embed automation throughout their technology stack.