Cracking the ‘Empire of AI’: Author Karen Hao on power, data and the race to build superintelligence

The scale-first mindset at OpenAI was not merely a technical conclusion. It was the result of a coherent, if unorthodox, belief system shared by its leadership, Hao points out. She said that Ilya Sutskever, the Chief Scientist at OpenAI, was a deep learning absolutist. He believed that a sufficiently large neural network, if fed enough data, would eventually develop humanlike intelligence. On the other hand, Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, approached artificial intelligence as an entrepreneur, seeing exponential scaling as the fastest path to dominance. Greg Brockman, the President of OpenAI, was the engineering mind focused on making that scaling happen.

The architecture that enabled this doctrine was the transformer, a type of neural network first introduced in 2017. Transformers excel at modeling sequences of data, such as text, because they can track relationships between words across long distances in a sentence. Crucially, they can be scaled up efficiently. Adding more layers and more parameters improves performance.

OpenAI’s research team realized that if they trained transformers on a massive enough dataset with sufficient computational power, they could bypass the need for handcrafted features, symbolic reasoning or modular design. Intelligence, in their view, would emerge from the data.

To train models like GPT-4, OpenAI needed not just ideas but infrastructure. Language models of this size require clusters of tens of thousands of graphics processing units. Designed initially for rendering three-dimensional images, GPUs proved exceptionally useful for the matrix multiplications at the heart of neural networks. But stringing them together to act as a unified system required custom software and hardware orchestration.

OpenAI’s engineers developed techniques to partition models into shards, which could be distributed across multiple chips and trained in parallel. They created checkpointing protocols to preserve partial training runs, reducing the risk of catastrophic failure. They built custom communication protocols to synchronize updates across machines. These were not glamorous advances, but they were essential.

“No one had trained across 10,000 chips before,” Hao says. “They had to figure it out in real time.”

These advances enabled the scaling up of models faster and with greater efficiency than competitors. But they also contributed to a new kind of secrecy. OpenAI stopped publishing many of the details behind its breakthroughs. To disclose too much, the company argued, would be to give away competitive advantage.

By 2024, most major tech firms had caught up. IBM, Google, Meta, Amazon, Anthropic and newer entrants, such as Mistral, have all produced large language models using similar transformer architectures and training techniques. Many used reinforcement learning with human feedback, a method in which humans rate the quality of a model’s outputs, allowing the model to be fine-tuned to better align with human preferences.

To outsiders, the differences between these systems became harder to discern. Application developers began designing interfaces that could work with any model behind the scenes, allowing them to switch providers as needed. Pricing, latency and uptime became more important than marginal differences in intelligence.

“Everyone is trying to be model agnostic now,” Hao says. “OpenAI does not have a monopoly on good models anymore.”

With scale no longer a differentiator, companies began investing in a different paradigm: agency. In artificial intelligence, agency refers to a system’s ability to take initiative, persist over time and act toward its goals. Rather than reacting to a prompt, an agent plans actions, monitors results and adjusts behavior.

This required new capabilities. Models had to maintain memory across sessions, integrate with third-party tools and make decisions without explicit prompts. The goal was to move from a passive chatbot to an active collaborator.

OpenAI had long been inspired by the film “Her,” in which a user falls in love with an AI assistant who adapts seamlessly to his needs. Creating such a system meant developing not just intelligence, but presence. Hao noted that OpenAI’s internal teams have pursued this dream across product and research domains.

“You cannot build that kind of assistant without giving the model memory, persistence and autonomy,” she says.

But to make agents truly effective, OpenAI needed more than algorithms. It needed new kinds of data and new ways to collect it. The internet, once an abundant source of training data, has become saturated with synthetic content. Many of the documents now available online were themselves generated by previous models.

This creates a feedback loop where online training becomes increasingly less valuable. To break the loop, companies are turning toward more intimate data collection. Hao reported that OpenAI is exploring custom devices that could capture real-time user behavior, from mobile interactions to voice conversations and environmental context.

“There is too much AI-generated content online,” Hao says. “If you want high-quality data, you have to get it directly from people.”

The growing flood of AI-generated content, Hao says, brings up difficult questions about consent, surveillance and control. Can people truly choose not to have their data collected? And what say will they have over models trained on their words, images or behavior?

For Hao, the answer lies not in techno-optimism or doomsaying, but in transparency. She does not subscribe to the dominant ideologies in AI—what she calls the “boomers,” who believe artificial intelligence will save humanity, or the “doomers” who fear it will destroy us.

“I am in the accountability camp,” she says. “These systems reflect institutional power. We need to know how they are made and who benefits.”

Companies need to explain how their models are tested, what data they use and how they make sense of the results, Hao says. They should keep track of mistakes and share their findings so others can take a closer look.

Without this kind of openness, Hao warns, AI risks becoming a proprietary black box—powerful, but unaccountable.