Claude Sonnet 4.5 pushes agents closer to becoming the next OS

Could agents be the next OS?

Ismael Faro, a VP of Quantum and AI at IBM Research, has been integrating Claude Sonnet models in his workflows since they were released. Anthropic’s newest coding model, Claude Sonnet 4.5, released earlier this week, sends an important signal, according to him: agents can effectively become new operating systems.

The model, which the company is calling its strongest model for building complex agents and the best model at using computers, illustrates how agentic AI can create apps and tools on the fly, said Faro. To illustrate this point, he showed how on a single prompt, an agent built a custom team management tool for a leader.

Faro, who has been exploring how agents could operate within a Unix-like paradigm—think: small, composable processes managed by a privileged “system” layer—offered IBM Think a demonstration as he was answering our questions during a recent interview.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift: from static applications to dynamic, self-modifying systems that blur the line between code and prompts,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Faro said agentic systems are turning LLMs and coding models into something more dynamic: tools that can build and adapt themselves to fit each user’s needs.

“This means many things, but one of them is: are we going to need app stores in the future?” Faro said.

And Faro believes that the tools will only get better and better. It’s been only four months since Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4, a model that was widely adopted by the developer community. But Sonnet 4.5 ranks among the top performers on SWE-bench, solving 82% of real-world software engineering tasks, according to Anthropic, compared to 72% for its previous version. “The systems are going to create everything by themselves,” he said.