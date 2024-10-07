CISA warns about credential access in FY23 risk & vulnerability assessment

CISA’s FY23 RVA report underscores how credential access continues to be a prevalent and successful method used by threat actors to compromise networks. The analysis was based on 143 RVAs conducted across critical infrastructure sectors, including the federal civilian executive branch (FCEB), state and local governments and private-sector organizations. The report mapped findings to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, illustrating which tactics attackers favored most.

Among the identified tactics, credential dumping (T1003) and LLMNR/NBT-NS poisoning (T1557.001) were highlighted as common techniques used by attackers. Credential dumping, in particular, was successful in 14% of the assessments. This technique involves stealing password hashes or cleartext passwords from system memory and then using these credentials for lateral movement within the network. In parallel, LLMNR/NBT-NS poisoning, which exploits weaknesses in name resolution protocols to force devices to communicate with malicious actors, was successful in 13% of cases.

These techniques allow attackers to exploit systems, often without triggering alarms. Once attackers obtain legitimate credentials, they can escalate privileges and access sensitive data. Hackers can even create new accounts to ensure they can continue to infiltrate the system, even if part of their operation is detected and neutralized.