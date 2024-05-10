Malware Next-Gen allows any organization to submit malware samples and other suspicious artifacts for analysis.

Knowing how a malware attack works is crucial for security teams to conduct potential cyber incident response and/or threat hunts. And CISA’s Malware Next-Gen provides advanced and reliable malware analysis on a scalable platform. The integrated system provides CISA analysts with multilevel containment capabilities for in-depth analysis of potentially malicious files or URLs.

“Effective and efficient malware analysis helps security professionals detect and prevent malicious software from enabling adversary access to persistence within an organization. Malware Next-Gen is a significant leap forward in CISA’s commitment to enhancing national cybersecurity,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein.

The platform enables “analysts to better analyze, correlate, enrich data and share cyber threat insights with partners,” as per Goldstein.