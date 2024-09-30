CISA launches portal to simplify cyber incident reporting

There are a lot of different breach reporting portals and websites out there, so what makes CISA’s different? First, it is completely voluntary and open to all entities across the country to use, but it is also a stand-alone government portal. It does not replace any reporting processes required by federal, state, local and/or industry regulations. An organization required to report a breach to the FTC or FCC, for example, will still have to follow those procedures.

Reporting can be done on behalf of an organization or by an individual user. Users can set up an account and use the portal to chat with CISA about their cybersecurity questions and concerns. Reports filed can be saved, updated and shared.

What truly makes CISA’s portal unique is the agency’s ability to assist in an organization’s incident response and recovery efforts. This is especially vital for small and medium-sized businesses that may not have the resources to mitigate an incident efficiently.

Again, even though reporting to CISA is not mandatory, the agency encourages all organizations and entities to voluntarily report cyber incidents or anomalous activity. CISA does ask anyone reporting an incident to have as much information as possible about the breach and mitigation efforts. The agency has produced a guide to help victims prepare to make their reports.

“Any organization experiencing a cyberattack or incident should report it – for its own benefit and to help the broader community. CISA and our government partners have unique resources and tools to aid with response and recovery, but we can’t help if we don’t know about an incident,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Jeff Greene in a formal statement covering the portal’s announcement.