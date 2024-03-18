CISA hit by hackers, key systems taken offline

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — responsible for cybersecurity and infrastructure protection across all levels of the United States government — has been hacked.

“About a month ago, CISA identified activity indicating the exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ivanti products the agency uses,” a CISA spokesperson announced.

In late February, CISA had already issued a warning that cyber threat actors are exploiting previously identified vulnerabilities in Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure gateways. Ivanti Connect Secure is a widely deployed SSL VPN, while Ivanti Policy Secure (IPS) is a network access control (NAC) solution.

Now, CISA itself has fallen victim to a cyberattack involving Ivanti products.