New CISA guidance for organizations adopting single sign-on

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently conducted a comprehensive study of various small and medium-sized businesses to help identify common challenges and opportunities associated with Single Sign-On (SSO) adoption.

SSO has garnered considerable chatter across several industries, especially regarding its ability to improve security while extending a certain level of convenience to employees using this protocol. However, it hasn’t yet been widely adopted as a best practice standard. Some businesses rave about SSO’s security benefits, while others are skeptical of its value and concerned about the costs.

In 2024, CISA released a report summarizing the viewpoints of multiple SSO vendors and customers while providing recommendations to help companies overcome the common barriers to implementing more secure SSO policies in their organizations.