CISA and FBI warn the public about OS command injection vulnerabilities

On July 10, 2024, CISA and the FBI released a new Secure by Design Alert that highlighted the dangers of OS (operating system) command injection vulnerabilities in common software products.
Although these vulnerabilities continue to surface in modern software solutions, well-defined Secure by Design principles already exist that manufacturers can follow to protect customers from malicious cyber actors.
Still, even though OS command injection vulnerabilities are preventable, they are considered a prevalent danger, which is why there has been increased awareness about the issue.
An OS command injection is a software design flaw that originates when the software fails to properly validate specific user inputs before allowing them to execute a system command.
This seemingly harmless flaw in the coding used to create various software features can be incredibly dangerous. It allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands in input fields, potentially allowing them to gain full administrative access to a targeted system.
Preventable steps have been outlined for some time now on how software manufacturers can eliminate OS command injection vulnerabilities at scale. These preventative measures include:
CISA and the FBI have been working closely together to help guide manufacturers on taking over more ownership and control over their software design processes. This all begins with being open to change and placing higher priorities on cybersecurity readiness, especially regarding OS command injection exploits and other preventable vulnerabilities.
To help manufacturers improve this level of awareness, CISA and 17 U.S. and international partners have created a resource document titled Shifting the Balance of Cybersecurity Risk: Principles and Approaches for Secure by Design Software that outlines critical software product security principles.
The three core principles outlined in this document include:
The guiding principles discussed in this resource are designed for both manufacturers and customers who purchase software for their organizations.
While providing actionable steps manufacturers can take to successfully embody the Secure by Design philosophy, this resource is also expected to be used as a template enterprise customers can incorporate into their procurement processes, vendor due diligence assessments and risk management procedures.
In addition to the Secure by Design principles discussed, CISA is encouraging all enterprise software and service providers to go an important step further by taking the Secure by Design pledge. This volunteer pledge is primarily targeted toward on-premises software, cloud services and Software as a Service (SaaS) providers and is structured business goals focused on several key areas:
With OS common injection vulnerabilities continuing to persist, it’s clear that CISA and the FBI’s reminder is timely. These concerns should spur software manufacturers and their customers to consider how they should prioritize higher standards in digital security.