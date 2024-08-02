CISA and FBI warn the public about OS command injection vulnerabilities

On July 10, 2024, CISA and the FBI released a new Secure by Design Alert that highlighted the dangers of OS (operating system) command injection vulnerabilities in common software products.

Although these vulnerabilities continue to surface in modern software solutions, well-defined Secure by Design principles already exist that manufacturers can follow to protect customers from malicious cyber actors.

Still, even though OS command injection vulnerabilities are preventable, they are considered a prevalent danger, which is why there has been increased awareness about the issue.