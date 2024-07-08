CISA director says banning ransomware payments is off the table

The FBI, CISA and NSA all strongly advise against organizations making ransomware payments if they fall victim to ransomware attacks. If so, why not place a ban on paying ransomware demands?

The topic came up at a recent Oxford Cyber Forum. Jen Easterly, Director of CISA, commented on the issue, saying, “I think within our system in the U.S. — just from a practical perspective — I don’t see it happening.” It’s unlikely this was a purely spontaneous remark as the issue of ransomware is top of mind for all cyber professionals, especially the director of CISA. For now, it looks like making ransomware payments a punishable offense is not going to happen.

Even more telling is that Easterly’s answer was made during an interview with Ciaran Martin, the former head of the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre. Earlier this year, Martin had called for a ban on all ransomware payments in an article she wrote for The Times newspaper.

So, should paying ransomware be banned or not?