CISA announces its first chief artificial intelligence officer (CAIO)

While CISA wasn’t fully transparent about the exact responsibilities or core focuses Einstein will be taking on in her new role, some of the comments made by CISA Director Jen Easterly and directly from Einstein herself shed some light on where CISA’s focus is leaning with this new role addition.

Commenting during the recent announcement, Easterly stated, “I am proud of how our team at CISA has come together in the last two years to understand and respond to rapid advancements in AI — many of which have significant implications for our core missions of cyber defense and critical infrastructure security.”

Additionally, Easterly spoke about Einstein’s new appointment, stating that she “could not be more thrilled to have her take on this important new role, which will help us continue to build AI expertise into the fabric of our agency and ensure we are equipped to effectively leverage the power of AI well into the future.”

Easterly’s comments speak to CISA’s priorities over the past couple of years, especially regarding the potential dangers that AI-driven technologies represent to both public and private organizations. This still looks to be a primary consideration in this appointment and suggests that Einstein’s core responsibilities will be primarily security-focused.

However, Easterly also spoke about Einstein’s capabilities associated with helping the organization better leverage AI moving forward, suggesting that her new position may blend certain elements commonly seen in CISO (chief information security officer) and CTO (chief technology officer) roles.