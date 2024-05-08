The impact of the recent Change Healthcare cyberattack is unprecedented — and so are the costs. Rick Pollack, President and CEO of the American Hospital Association, stated, “The Change Healthcare cyberattack is the most significant and consequential incident of its kind against the U.S. healthcare system in history.”

In a recent earnings call, UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Change Healthcare, speculated on the overall data breach costs. When all is said and done, the total tally may reach USD 1 billion or more.