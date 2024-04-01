Change Healthcare cyberattack causes dire billing crisis

Earlier this month, Change Healthcare was the victim of a ransomware attack by ALPHV, also known as BlackCat. Change Healthcare provides pharmacy claims transactions, provider claims processing, patient access and financial clearance, provider payments, authorizations and medical necessity reviews. Every year, Change processes 15 billion healthcare transactions and touches one in three patient records.

According to Change Healthcare’s statement on their website, when they discovered that a threat actor gained access to one of their environments, they disconnected their systems to limit the impact. The attack caused Change to shut down for several weeks. While some services are back online, Change Health is currently working on getting all operations up and running again. During this time, providers, including hospitals, pharmacies and private practices, were unable to access the systems to perform functions, including getting reimbursed for patient services and preauthorization for patients.

According to Wired, UnitedHealth, which owns Change Health, reportedly paid USD 22 million in ransom. Although ALPHV’s dark web sites and decryption keys were seized by the FBI in December 2023, the organization still managed to pull off one of the most disruptive healthcare attacks only a few months later. ALPHV’s dark website recently listed 28 other corporate victims of their attacks.