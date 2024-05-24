Change Healthcare discloses USD 22M ransomware payment

According to Witty’s testimony, the ransomware gang BlackCat used compromised credentials to remotely access a Change Healthcare Citrix portal, which enabled remote desktop access, on February 12. The portal was not utilizing multi-factor authentication. BlackCat then deployed ransomware on February 21 inside Change Healthcare’s information technology environments, which encrypted all of Change’s systems so they were inaccessible. Because leaders did not know the point of entry, they severed connectivity with Change’s data center, which prevented the malware from spreading outside Change’s environment to other UnitedHealth Group systems.

The 2024 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index identified BlackCat ransomware, which originated in November 2021, as a top ransomware family. Past BlackCat attacks include the healthcare, government, education, manufacturing and hospitality sectors. However, the gang has been involved in several attacks where sensitive medical and financial data was leaked. By using the Rust programming language, BlackCat can customize ransomware in ways that make it very challenging to detect and analyze. Additionally, BlackCat often attempts double extortion schemes as part of its attacks.

The ransomware attack on Change Healthcare comprised files containing protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII). Witty said that the breach could involve a substantial proportion of the American population. However, he shared that at the time of his testimony, doctors’ charts or full medical histories did not appear to be in the data that was breached.