The challenge after AI adoption

Many companies have spent the past few years experimenting with AI. Now, as the technology moves into business workflows in critical sectors like healthcare and finance, they are confronting a harder problem: how to stay in control once software starts taking action on its own.

Recent recognition of IBM as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms comes as organizations seek ways to manage increasingly capable AI systems. Companies are moving beyond AI pilots and using the technology inside everyday business processes that require visibility into risk, controls and compliance.

“The conversation around AI has shifted dramatically over the last two years,” Dinesh Nirmal, SVP of IBM Software, told IBM Think in an interview. “Companies are no longer asking whether they should use AI; they’re asking how to deploy it responsibly across the enterprise.”