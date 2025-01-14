AI supercomputer shrinks to desktop size

Tags

Artificial Intelligence Cloud Compute and servers

14 January 2025

Author

Sascha Brodsky

Tech Reporter, IBM

A supercomputer that fits under a desk could change how companies handle artificial intelligence.

At CES 2025 last week, NVIDIA announced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer featuring the company’s new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. The system, which starts at USD 3,000  and launches in May, can run AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and delivers a petaflop of AI computing performance.

"AI will be mainstream in every application for every industry,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said in a news release. “With Project DIGITS, the Grace Blackwell Superchip comes to millions of developers," "Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI."

Bringing the data center home

The desktop device packs 128 GB of unified memory and up to 4 TB of storage, targeting companies needing instant data processing without cloud delays. Two systems can link together to handle models of up to 405 billion parameters.

"Think about industrial applications, where on the factory floor you want compute to be right next to where the manufacturing is happening," said IBM’s Shobhit Varshney, a VP at IBM Consulting, on a recent episode of the Mixture of Experts podcast. "There's a lot of latency between calling a server, or a cloud API, and getting responses back."

Security-sensitive operations are driving demand for local processing capabilities. Varshney outlined multiple scenarios where this is essential. "You want to make sure that the data, especially if it is related to something sensitive, doesn't leave your premises," he said. "The same thing goes for defense applications, where you are doing something more tactical in the field. You want to be able to compute all the images coming in from all the drones at the particular place, because you may be in a territory where you don't even have a server connection."

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

Racing against the cloud

The Project DIGITS system runs on the Linux-based NVIDIA DGX OS, letting users develop locally and then deploy to cloud or data center infrastructure. Manufacturing facilities can implement "real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and process optimization powered by edge computing," says Ashok Reddy, CEO of the software company KX. Financial firms gain tools for "real-time trading, risk management and predictive insights at unprecedented speed." Meanwhile, healthcare organizations could tap the technology for "accelerated diagnostics, imaging and drug development through advanced AI analytics," Reddy says. The system processes "massive volumes of structured and unstructured data instantly" for "real-time decision-making and low-latency analytics."

University of Pennsylvania engineering professor Benjamin Lee said he sees NVIDIA’s supercomputer as part of a broader shift toward agentic AI, where systems manage entire jobs rather than individual tasks.

"An intelligent AI will then strategize and determine the set of tasks needed to complete that job," Lee says, adding that this approach "could significantly improve productivity by allowing humans to request large jobs from an agent rather than request individual tasks from a model."

Varshney notes that NVIDIA open-sourced technology from its recent USD 700 million Run AI acquisition. "They're trying to ensure that the entire industry moves closer to this physical AI and agentic AI and autonomous driving era,” Varshney says “They want to be the backbone across each one of them.”

Price cuts rippled across product lines. "Last year, the 40 series of their chips used to be USD 1,600," Varshney says. “They just released an equal compute for USD 550.”

The price reductions suggest technical advances. "GPU design is largely defined and is not being aggressively optimized for performance, energy and cost," Lee says. It’s possible, however, that NVIDIA has reached that point "much earlier than other chip designers, allowing it to compete on both performance and cost," Lee says.

"Models could be specialized for specific tasks, computing the same answer with much fewer calculations and much less energy,” Lee says. “Agents could then learn to select the right specialized model for each task, something a human might struggle to do.”

This push toward specialized computing marks a dramatic shift from current limitations. "We've been constrained by some cutesy little small models running on mobile devices," Varshney says. "They want to make compute as easily accessible and democratized as plugging into electricity, but they want to be the electric superpower of the entire world."

High Performance Computing

4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors on IBM Cloud

Learn about Intel and IBM Cloud's commitment to the next generation of microarchitecture for the cloud industry.
Explore Intel® solutions on IBM Cloud®
Maximize hybrid cloud value in the generative AI era

Only 1 in 4 enterprises achieve a solid ROI from cloud transformation efforts. Learn how to amplify hybrid cloud and AI value across business needs.

Resources

Unlocking the future: IBM's quantum software revolution

Explore IBM’s roadmap for creating an open quantum software ecosystem. Discover how quantum technologies are poised to reshape industries and accelerate innovation with frictionless quantum development.
Supercomputing for advanced problem solving

Explore the vast potential of supercomputing, where massive computational power meets real-world applications. Learn how supercomputers drive breakthroughs in AI, scientific research and large-scale simulations.
Maximize performance: The power of cloud in HPC

Learn how cloud solutions revolutionize high performance computing (HPC) with enhanced agility, flexibility and security. Discover real-world examples of how businesses are using IBM Cloud HPC to tackle complex workloads while staying scalable and cost-effective.
Accelerating innovation with HPC and AI integration

Explore how the convergence of high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) is driving industry breakthroughs. Learn about real-world use cases.
Boosting chip design with IBM Cloud HPC

Explore how Cadence uses IBM Cloud HPC to enhance chip and system design, delivering faster, more efficient solutions.
What is parallel computing?

Learn how parallel computing revolutionizes data processing, delivering faster results for complex tasks and driving enterprise growth.
Related solutions
IBM Spectrum LSF Suites 

IBM Spectrum LSF Suites is a workload management platform and job scheduler for distributed high performance computing (HPC).

 Explore Spectrum LSF Suites
High Performance Computing (HPC) Server and Storage Solutions  | IBM

Hybrid cloud HPC solutions from IBM help tackle large-scale, compute-intensive challenges and speed time to insight.

 Explore HPC solutions
Cloud Infrastructure Solutions

Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.

 Cloud solutions
Take the next step

Power your most demanding AI and compute-intensive workloads with IBM’s HPC solutions. Leverage hybrid cloud flexibility and cutting-edge infrastructure to accelerate your path to innovation.

 Explore HPC solutions Learn about hybrid cloud for AI