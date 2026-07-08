Can AI guardrails stop cyber threats? Security experts see promise, and limits

One tool making waves without guardrails? Chinese AI company Z.ai’s GLM-5.2, an open-weight model on par with Anthropic’s Mythos in terms of benchmarks. Not having guardrails doesn’t necessarily make an AI model malicious, but when bad actors have access to powerful AI tools, there is always the risk of vulnerabilities being exploited or threats being executed at a pace defenders can’t keep up with.

“One set of responsible players will put in guardrails, another set won’t,” Crume said. “We have to be aware that even if we get all of the good guys to put in the guardrails, it only takes one bad guy to [circumvent them].”

For security teams, that doesn’t mean guardrails shouldn’t be prioritized. As Crume sees it, today’s AI models can help give defenders the upper hand when used responsibly and strategically. “The long arc … is that anything we can do to identify vulnerabilities allows us to be more proactive, it allows us to identify the zero days before the bad guys [can] take advantage of it,” he said. “If we find it first, then we can do something to prevent that. That’s the good news story here.”