Retail’s most valuable asset isn’t inventory, it’s trust

When a cyberattack disrupts a retailer’s supply chain, the damage extends well beyond delayed shipments and lost revenue. For brands that have spent decades—or even centuries—cultivating a reputation for quality, a breach can undermine something far harder to restore: customer trust.

That risk is growing. Cyberattacks against supply chains have increased fourfold in just the past five years, according to the 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.

“If you’re Hermès or Louis Vuitton, your history goes back centuries,” IBM’s Elaine Parr, Senior Partner and Consumer Products and Retail Industries Leader for the EMEA region, said in an interview with IBM Think. “They pride themselves on 100% perfection.”

A security breach, Parr said, can affect the entire value chain, from logistics to manufacturing to the customer experience.

Which is not to say that luxury retailers shun the latest technology—in recent years, it’s been quite the opposite in fact. “They embrace [new technologies such as AI] so they can get to the ‘good stuff’ quicker,” Parr said—namely, the artisanal steps requiring the deep human expertise of perfumers, winemakers and high fashion designers. Plus, she said, “Trust isn’t just in the heritage and provenance of the brand. There are areas of trust as you go down the enterprise.”

And good tech, she said, enhances that trust. For example, many IBM clients, such as alcoholic beverage companies, “have super-complicated international tax models,” she said, with the result that “it’s very easy to make a mistake on tax reporting.” The latest AI tools are designed to flag tax and compliance irregularities. “The ability to close the books quickly and accurately is part of the investor’s trust in an organization, as is having a secure system,” she said.