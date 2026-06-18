Retail’s most valuable asset isn’t inventory, it’s trust

When a cyberattack disrupts a retailer’s supply chain, the damage extends well beyond delayed shipments and lost revenue. For brands that have spent decades—or even centuries—cultivating a reputation for quality, a breach can undermine something far harder to restore: customer trust.
That risk is growing. Cyberattacks against supply chains have increased fourfold in just the past five years, according to the 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.
“If you’re Hermès or Louis Vuitton, your history goes back centuries,” IBM’s Elaine Parr, Senior Partner and Consumer Products and Retail Industries Leader for the EMEA region, said in an interview with IBM Think. “They pride themselves on 100% perfection.”
A security breach, Parr said, can affect the entire value chain, from logistics to manufacturing to the customer experience.
Which is not to say that luxury retailers shun the latest technology—in recent years, it’s been quite the opposite in fact. “They embrace [new technologies such as AI] so they can get to the ‘good stuff’ quicker,” Parr said—namely, the artisanal steps requiring the deep human expertise of perfumers, winemakers and high fashion designers. Plus, she said, “Trust isn’t just in the heritage and provenance of the brand. There are areas of trust as you go down the enterprise.”
And good tech, she said, enhances that trust. For example, many IBM clients, such as alcoholic beverage companies, “have super-complicated international tax models,” she said, with the result that “it’s very easy to make a mistake on tax reporting.” The latest AI tools are designed to flag tax and compliance irregularities. “The ability to close the books quickly and accurately is part of the investor’s trust in an organization, as is having a secure system,” she said.
The dilemma is that while customers obviously expect brand quality, they also want the convenience of technology. Parr said that COVID completely changed customer expectations—or rather, “techspectations.” “From a brand’s perspective, screwing this stuff up is much riskier than it’s ever been,” she said, “because coming out of COVID, we haven’t become nicer consumers. We’ve actually become less nice. Customers want it now, and they are less sympathetic to a bad experience.”
In fact, in a 2026 survey of consumer behavior across retail sectors conducted by cloud provider DOSS, 62% of consumers reported switching brands because an item was out of stock. Basically, she said, “customers want a frictionless life. [When buying online], they want a seamless omnichannel experience.”
But the quest for convenience can come at the cost of security, according to IBM Distinguished Engineer Jeff Crume. “I understand [merchants] don’t want a lot of friction in the buying process, because their customers just go somewhere else,” he said in an interview with IBM Think. “They’re going to choose the path of least resistance.” He pointed to the fact that many e-commerce sites still rely on the easy one-step, password-only login, for example. But logins are permeable, Crume said—and it’s not because cyber intruders all have supercomputers that analyze all possible password combinations, despite what you see in the movies. In real life, the phone call is often coming from inside the house.
“We’ve been saying for a while that the bad guys have realized it’s easier to log in than hack in,” Crume said. Most cyberattackers start by exploiting open-source intelligence (OSINT), say security experts. “Phishing attacks are probably the number one way to steal passwords,” Crume said. He offered a few examples: “I’ll send you a link and tell you that you won a contest, tell you ‘I’m your bank’ or say ‘I’m your boss and you need to log into a site to receive your new laptop.’ And then you log into what you think is a legitimate site, but the attackers just copy that stuff and then use it.”
The barrier of access to vulnerable systems is lowering. According to the Threat Intelligence Index, the past year has seen a 44% increase in the number of security breaches arising from the exploitation of public-facing applications, such as company websites or customer portals.
So if passwords alone aren’t secure, and extra steps like two-factor authentication lead to cart abandonment (in addition to also being hackable, according to Crume), what is the best solution? Crume recommends passkeys. Passkeys are pairs of cryptographic keys that are authorized via face or fingerprint recognition—one public, which your device sends to the website you are accessing, and one private, which stays on your device. “Users don’t have to remember them, and they’re cryptographically stronger than a password,” he explained, noting that Google, Amazon and Apple all already support passkeys.
He added that passkeys are “phishing-resistant.” “I steal your password, I can log back in as you any number of times. But a passkey is only good for a certain specific period of time.”
While some companies might balk at the expense and work involved in implementing a passkey system, Crume said, the long-term savings far outweigh any initial costs. “People don’t forget their passkeys, because they didn’t know what they were in the first place,” he said. “This will reduce the number of calls to the help desk, and that will be a huge savings.”
When it comes to technological transformation, the retail industry is at the front lines in at least one way: AI agents can already make online store purchases on a customer’s behalf. Just last week, Mastercard announced the release of Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M), a new service that will allow transactions between AI agents “to be permissioned, orchestrated and settled at machine speed across its global payments network.” And it appears that consumers are already itching to take advantage of agentic bots being their personal shopper. In a recent Accenture study, 74% of respondents said they would trust a personal AI agent more than their best friend to make a purchase on their behalf.
Not so fast, Crume cautioned. “We need to put parental controls on these agents. You wouldn’t just go give a 5-year-old a credit card and say, ‘Okay, sure, go out and buy whatever you like.’ Models can be hacked and can be poisoned.” He noted that MCP, the communication path that agents use to get to the tools, “is a relatively new protocol. It has vulnerabilities. The tools themselves could be malicious.” And recent incidents, such as the OpenClaw security breach, suggest that people aren’t sufficiently governing the AI agents they’re deploying on their devices. “We need to do a lot better job of scoping what the agent can do, not giving it the full privileges, and limiting those privileges in terms of time, in terms of capability.”
Despite the need for caution, he emphasized, there’s no reason to avoid AI; quite the reverse, in fact. “In 1996, there was a cover story in Businessweek that said, ‘Making money on the net … Believe it or not, it can be done.’ Anybody who said no to that, we read about in the history books,” Crume said. “Agentic AI is the same way.”
Elaine Parr will be speaking at The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit in Vienna, Austria, this year, which spans June 23-26.
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