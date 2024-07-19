New memo reveals Biden’s cybersecurity priorities through fiscal year 2026

Over the past few years, the Biden administration has introduced a radical approach to cybersecurity resilience, painting federal cybersecurity priorities and strategies in a much more serious tone than before.

The establishment of the ONCD back in February 2021 marked an important step forward in the country’s response to the escalating dangers of today’s modern cybersecurity threats.

Since then, the eyes have been on the ONCD to help strengthen the nation’s cyber defenses, using the introduction of the NCSIP as a way to lead this effort. When reviewing the suggested updates and amendments between the first and third iterations of this policy, it’s clear that Coker is making some progressive improvements.

In just a couple of years, the NCSIP has expanded its scope to be much more actionable, listing clearer directives toward improving the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure, increasing collaboration between public and private sectors, and improving the government’s ability to respond to cyber threats.