Are new Gen AI tools putting your business at additional risk?

If you’re wondering whether new generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) tools are putting your business at risk, the answer is: Probably. Even more so with the increased use of AI tools in the workplace.
A recent Deloitte study found more than 60% of knowledge workers use AI tools at work. While the tools bring many benefits, especially improved productivity, experts agree they add more risk. According to the NSA Cybersecurity Director Dave Luber, AI brings unprecedented opportunities while also presenting opportunities for malicious activity. Many of the common tools lack important defenses and protections.
The risk is already on the radar for many organizations. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 96% of executives say adopting generative AI makes a security breach likely in their organization within the next three years. Additionally, 47% of executives are concerned that adopting generative AI in operations will lead to new kinds of attacks targeting their own AI models, data, or services.
Earlier this year, the NSA Artificial Intelligence Security Center (AISC) issued a Best Practices for Deploying Secure and Resilient AI Systems Cybersecurity Information Sheet (CSI) to help organizations understand the risks and adopt best practices to reduce vulnerabilities. For the CSI, the NSA partnered with the FBI, CISA, the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NZ), and the United Kingdom National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK).
“Malicious actors targeting AI systems may use attack vectors unique to AI systems, as well as standard techniques used against traditional IT. Due to the large variety of attack vectors, defenses need to be diverse and comprehensive. Advanced malicious actors often combine multiple vectors to execute operations that are more complex. Such combinations can more effectively penetrate layered defenses,” stated the CSI.
Because generative AI is a powerful tool that can provide significant benefits throughout the organizations, organizations should focus on reducing risk instead of eliminating use.
Here are some best practices from the NSA CSI:
As generative AI continues to develop in both functionality and use cases, organizations must carefully watch cybersecurity trends and best practices. By proactively taking precautions to reduce risk, organizations can get productivity gains while reducing risk.