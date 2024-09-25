Are new Gen AI tools putting your business at additional risk?

If you’re wondering whether new generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) tools are putting your business at risk, the answer is: Probably. Even more so with the increased use of AI tools in the workplace.

A recent Deloitte study found more than 60% of knowledge workers use AI tools at work. While the tools bring many benefits, especially improved productivity, experts agree they add more risk. According to the NSA Cybersecurity Director Dave Luber, AI brings unprecedented opportunities while also presenting opportunities for malicious activity. Many of the common tools lack important defenses and protections.

The risk is already on the radar for many organizations. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 96% of executives say adopting generative AI makes a security breach likely in their organization within the next three years. Additionally, 47% of executives are concerned that adopting generative AI in operations will lead to new kinds of attacks targeting their own AI models, data, or services.