The major hardware flaw in Apple M-series chips

DMP predicts memory addresses that the code is most likely to access by scanning the cache and prefetching that information. This technology gives Apple users improved computer speed and overall computing performance. That intuitive computing is one of the benefits of using Apple products for their enhanced efficiency and productivity.

However, the GoFetch vulnerability in DMP has turned the positives into a serious liability. As described by Ars Technica, GoFetch, a side-channel flaw, “allows attackers to extract secret keys from Macs when they perform widely used cryptographic operations.” Simply, data stored in the M-chips can be mistaken for a legitimate memory address and cached. However, if a malicious app gains access through the vulnerability, it can repeatedly push this error and eventually decrypt the key. A group of researchers found that the vulnerability actually “poses severe risks to the constant-time coding paradigm.”

Critically, the GoFetch vulnerability stems from the core design of the M-series chips, meaning Apple cannot fix the weakness with a simple software patch. Instead, any mitigation will require a protective code added to third-party encryption software. This could drastically slow performance, particularly on older M1 and M2 Mac models.