Anthropic launches most powerful AI model yet, with new safety guardrails

Anthropic on Tuesday released Claude Fable 5, its most capable publicly available AI model, alongside Claude Mythos 5, a restricted version available only to trusted cybersecurity and scientific research partners.

The dual release highlights how AI developers are increasingly experimenting with separate safety systems for their most capable models. Anthropic said Mythos 5 has limited access through trusted-access programs, while Fable 5 uses additional safeguards designed to prevent misuse in areas such as cybersecurity, biology and chemistry.

“I think this launch was inevitable sooner rather than later, since other labs are starting to catch up in capability,” Gabe Goodhart, Chief Architect of AI Open Innovation at IBM, told IBM Think in an interview. “Anthropic wanted to make sure they could claim being the first to hit this intelligence threshold with the public.”

Anthropic said Fable 5 is state of the art on nearly all tested benchmarks, with what the company called exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, vision and scientific research. The company noted that Fable 5 and Mythos 5 can work autonomously for longer than previous Claude models and that Fable 5’s lead over Anthropic’s other systems widens as tasks grow longer and more complex.

The release gives the public access to many of the capabilities behind Anthropic’s powerful Mythos 5 system through Fable 5, while keeping the less-restricted version limited to participants in Project Glasswing, a program that provides selected cybersecurity organizations and operators of critical infrastructure with access to Anthropic’s most advanced AI models. In May, IBM announced that it participates in Project Glasswing.

Anthropic said Mythos 5 has the strongest cybersecurity capabilities of any AI model in the world and plans to expand access gradually, through a broader trusted-access program.