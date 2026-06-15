Anthropic dispute tests future of frontier AI access

The Anthropic dispute illustrates how government action can quickly affect access to commercially available AI systems, Kush Varshney, an IBM Fellow and AI researcher, told IBM Think in an interview. “This moment shows us that the age of greater government restrictions on models is here,” he added.

Restrictions tied to advanced AI systems could also affect how companies recruit and compete for talent, Gabe Goodhart, Chief Architect of AI Open Innovation at IBM, told IBM Think in an interview.

“Enterprises need to be nimble and expect volatility from model providers,” Goodhart said. “It also means that enterprises need to factor in the possibility of sudden regulatory action towards their AI products.”

Goodhart said the directive’s treatment of foreign nationals could have unintended consequences for the US AI industry.

“The particularly worrying thing is that the executive order prohibits even Anthropic employees who are foreign nationals from using the model,” he said. “Having worked in defense before, the huge overhead of employing foreign citizens meant that, in practice, these companies almost exclusively employed American citizens and therefore had a significant disadvantage in the overall talent pool. I worry that this could be a big blow for American AI if US labs are effectively firewalled from top international talent.”