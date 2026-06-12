This article was featured in the June 12, 2026, edition of the Think Newsletter. Get it in your inbox.

On Tuesday, Anthropic released Claude Fable 5, the public version of its much-whispered-about Mythos model. Mythos was famously deemed a little too, well, “risky” for public consumption, so Fable 5 ships with extra safety guardrails around biology, cybersecurity and chemistry. It’s available to Claude Pro users and above until June 23, when it retreats behind a pay-per-token wall.

Are this fantastical model’s rumored superpowers real? The internet decided to find out.

Ethan Mollick, an AI researcher and professor at the University of Pennsylvania, got early access to Fable 5 and chronicled the results on his blog. Our favorite: a 10-page epic rhyming poem about a haircut where every word starts with the letter “s.” Also fun: a series of video games made with vague prompts like “make it better,” including a strange-yet-addictive snake game where the snake is self-aware and rather sassy. “What makes these especially impressive is that Claude can’t generate images, so every piece of art or 3D object was made with math alone, not using any external assets,” Mollick said.

Everyone else followed suit. One YouTuber prompted it to build a Blair Witch Project-style horror video game, complete with slamming doors. We liked this simple Monopoly-inspired game, where each of the properties is an AI lab or startup. “Once you have a monopoly, you can build racks and eventually a data center,” its creator wrote on X. (Plenty of fakes are floating around, too: Fable 5’s good, but come on, it can’t one-shot Skyrim.)

Then there’s the Redditor who’s using Fable 5 to find a wife in six months. It’s already not going well.

All very impressive and fun. (OK, maybe not that last one.) Fable 5 seems pretty rad, as long as you’re not a biologist or asking it if you should wear sunglasses.