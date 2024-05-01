New proposed federal data privacy law suggests big changes

After years of work and unsuccessful attempts at legislation, a draft of a federal data privacy law was recently released. The United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce released the American Privacy Rights Act on April 7, 2024. Several issues stood in the way of passing legislation in the past, such as whether states could issue tougher rules and if individuals could sue companies for privacy violations.

With the American Privacy Rights Act of 2024, the U.S. government established the first national privacy policy establishing national consumer data privacy rights and also set standards for data security. Specific entities are excluded from the legislation, including small businesses, governments, entities working on behalf of governments and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Fraud nonprofits are only required to follow the data security standards. As part of the Act, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will establish a new bureau to enforce violations, which will be treated as an unfair or deceptive practice under the FTC Act.

“This bipartisan, bicameral draft legislation is the best opportunity we’ve had in decades to establish a national data privacy and security standard that gives people the right to control their personal information,” said House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) in the press release. “This landmark legislation represents the sum of years of good faith efforts in both the House and Senate. It strikes a meaningful balance on issues that are critical to moving comprehensive data privacy legislation through Congress. Americans deserve the right to control their data and we’re hopeful that our colleagues in the House and Senate will join us in getting this legislation signed into law.”