All eyes on AI at Apple WWDC: Can slow and steady still win the race?

Apple has always charted its own path. That is likely to be unchanged at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, where artificial intelligence will once again take center stage, but on Apple’s terms.

Instead of chasing spectacle, the company appears poised to further its philosophy of integrating AI into the user experience in ways that feel natural, contextual and private. Apple Intelligence, introduced in 2024, marked the beginning of a new chapter. Now, the focus turns to expanding those capabilities and refining the interface through which they operate.

In an interview with IBM Think, Kaoutar El Maghraoui, a Principal Research Scientist at IBM’s AI Hardware Center, says the approach reflects a long-standing design ethic. “Apple made a significant leap with Apple Intelligence,” she adds. “The emphasis wasn’t on showing off capabilities for their own sake. The value came from how intelligently those features were embedded into what people already use every day.”