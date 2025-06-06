All eyes on AI at Apple WWDC: Can slow and steady still win the race?

Apple has always charted its own path. That is likely to be unchanged at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, where artificial intelligence will once again take center stage, but on Apple’s terms.
Instead of chasing spectacle, the company appears poised to further its philosophy of integrating AI into the user experience in ways that feel natural, contextual and private. Apple Intelligence, introduced in 2024, marked the beginning of a new chapter. Now, the focus turns to expanding those capabilities and refining the interface through which they operate.
In an interview with IBM Think, Kaoutar El Maghraoui, a Principal Research Scientist at IBM’s AI Hardware Center, says the approach reflects a long-standing design ethic. “Apple made a significant leap with Apple Intelligence,” she adds. “The emphasis wasn’t on showing off capabilities for their own sake. The value came from how intelligently those features were embedded into what people already use every day.”
The AI ecosystem has undergone rapid evolution over the past year. OpenAI, in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, is developing a screenless AI companion device. Perplexity is reportedly in talks with Samsung to bring conversational search to its smartphones. Browser-based assistants and operating systems are emerging from startups like Similar and Dia, hinting at new paradigms of interaction built entirely around generative models.
Apple’s strategy takes a different shape. Most enhancements to date have focused on improving built-in tools, such as Mail, Messages and Photos, by making them more helpful through on-device intelligence and Private Cloud Compute. Features are released gradually and tested rigorously. Availability has remained limited to newer Apple silicon and US English, indicating that the company is focused on maintaining a high standard for quality before scaling globally.
This deliberate pace underscores Apple’s confidence in its long-term position. El Maghraoui says the company’s technical foundation gives it key advantages.
“The fact that Apple owns the hardware, software and services allows a level of optimization and trust that’s extremely difficult to replicate,” she says. “They can deliver personal AI features without compromising privacy, because the entire architecture supports that goal.”
That tight integration has long been a pillar of Apple’s strategy. The company’s chips, operating systems and user interfaces evolve together, enabling AI to function seamlessly across devices. Rather than launching a new standalone assistant or chatbot, Apple focuses on building intelligence directly into the apps and services people already use.
Many observers expect today’s keynote to introduce a visual redesign of iOS. While this change may seem cosmetic on the surface, it could signal a significant step forward in how Apple Intelligence is presented and accessed.
“A clean and unified interface makes intelligent features easier to discover and use,” El Maghraoui says. “Even subtle changes to layout and interaction flow can help users engage more confidently with AI.”
Apple has historically led with design, often quietly shifting how people use technology without drawing attention to the underlying machinery. A redesigned iOS could make tools like writing suggestions, smart notifications and image editing feel more like built-in capabilities than optional extras.
The keynote may also include enhancements to Apple’s Shortcuts app and automation framework. These tools provide users with more control over routines and personalization and may evolve to offer more proactive functionality. While other platforms are investing heavily in autonomous agents, Apple continues to build a foundation for intelligent systems that act based on permission and personal context.
El Maghraoui sees this as a natural evolution. “Rather than creating an AI that replaces user intent, Apple seems focused on enhancing it. The automation and intelligence they’re building support user goals, rather than taking decisions out of their hands.”
WWDC typically focuses on software, but hardware improvements often shape the trajectory of what developers and users can expect. Apple’s M-series chips, already equipped with neural engines, are expected to receive upgrades that further enhance performance for AI workloads. These updates will enable faster and more efficient on-device processing for tasks such as language modeling, image analysis and personalization.
This improved hardware could extend AI’s reach across more product categories. The Apple Watch and HomePod, in particular, are well-suited to intelligent interaction that feels ambient and unobtrusive. Smart suggestions, health insights and home automation could all benefit from more contextual awareness.
“Devices like the Apple Watch are already personal,” El Maghraoui says. “Adding intelligence that adapts to health data or location could make them even more indispensable, especially when it’s done in a way that respects user privacy.”
The company’s privacy-first approach remains a central differentiator. With Private Cloud Compute, Apple enables features that require processing beyond the device while keeping data secure and untraceable. This strategy aligns with growing concerns over data usage and surveillance, offering a form of intelligence that remains accountable.
AI innovation across the tech industry has leaned toward rapid iteration, open-ended exploration and bold prototypes. Apple’s approach reflects a different belief system. The company prioritizes consistency, coherence and long-term usability. That philosophy has proven durable across previous technology shifts, from mobile to wearables to chip design.
Instead of framing the AI shift as a reinvention, Apple treats it as an invisible enhancement to tools that users already rely on.
“People trust Apple because the experience feels stable,” El Maghraoui says. “When something new appears, it works as expected. That kind of trust becomes even more valuable when the technology is making decisions or analyzing personal data.”
Next week’s WWDC announcements will likely reflect that same thinking. Rather than introducing a new AI platform or standalone product, the company appears poised to demonstrate how intelligence is becoming an integral part of the operating system itself. A redesigned interface, improved automation tools and enhanced on-device processing form the foundation of a system where AI is present yet never overwhelming.
Apple’s measured pace shows confidence in its long view, says El Maghraoui. Rather than chasing trends or offering unfinished features, the company continues building infrastructure designed to last. At a time when users are inundated with bold claims and rapid product cycles, Apple offers a version of AI that feels calm, stable and useful.
El Maghraoui believes that the foundation will prove enduring. “Speed alone doesn’t define success in AI,” she says. “Delivering tools that work well, protect users and fit into people’s lives—that’s where Apple excels.”
