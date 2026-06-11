AI understands you? Yeah, right

Scotland is known for its majestic landscapes, kilt-wearing bagpipers and literary icons. But it also has an abundance of something that’s not quite a staple of glossy tourism brochures: sarcasm. So much so that when one Scottish company explored implementing a new agentic AI customer support system, the planners worried how the phone-based system would respond to the droll delivery common among their countrymen.

“They said, ‘We are a very, very sarcastic people. Is it going to pick up on it? Is it going to sound stupid if it doesn’t?’” recalled Tom Hebner, a Vice President at NeuraFlash, the AI consulting firm designing the system, in an interview with IBM Think.

But the Scots don’t have a monopoly on sarcasm. When a person in any country uses sarcasm while engaging with an interface powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP), there’s a high probability that they will be misunderstood. A deadpan “I love being kept on hold” or “Thanks for your lack of help” may not register as intended.

“In NLP, one of the key hard things is understanding sarcasm and emotion,” Anupama Ray, a Senior Research Scientist at IBM Research in India, told IBM Think. Ray pointed to research on machine learning models and sarcasm. “For detecting sarcasm, they’re often at 60 to 70%.”

Researchers use what are known as F1 scores to evaluate and compare model performance. Scores in the 75 to 80% range are considered strong, but even popular large language models (LLMs) aren’t making the grade. A 2025 study out of the Quantum Intelligence and Language Understanding Lab at China’s Tianjin University evaluated sarcasm detection in more than a dozen leading LLMs. The models’ F1 scores rarely exceeded 65% (or 0.65), averaged across different datasets.

Among LLMs, “[i]n simplified or constrained expressions, sarcasm detection already shows practical potential,” Yazhou Zhang, an Associate Professor at Tianjin who led the study, said in an email to IBM Think. “However, in open-world dialogue, it remains unreliable.”

These underwhelming performances come despite decades of research on computational systems and sarcasm detection. In fact, every few years, a headline claims that someone has cracked the code, but in reality, progress has been largely incremental—for good reason. Sarcasm, it turns out, lives right in the weak spot of a typical AI model.

“A lot of AI really depends on the most likely output,” Aditya Joshi, a Senior Lecturer at the School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, told IBM Think. “Sarcasm spins this on the head because it is actually a rare phenomenon. The most likely output based on the words that you read would actually be incorrect. And I think this is a violation of a basic maxim of AI.”

Despite the challenge, researchers including Ray, Joshi and Zhang are working to build market-ready sarcasm detection. Their work points to the complex behaviors and rituals around sarcasm that help humans convey and detect it. But to impart that context to AI models, researchers face that classic nettlesome challenge to machine learning: they need training data.