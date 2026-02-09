How one IBM architect actually uses AI coding tools day to day

Gabe Goodhart runs three coding projects simultaneously, with AI assistants doing most of the heavy lifting. But there’s one thing he’ll never delegate: hitting the commit button.

Goodhart, the Chief Architect of AI Open Innovation at IBM, has woven multiple AI tools into nearly every aspect of his development workflow. Claude Code and Bobshell write his code. Open WebUI handles research. ContextForge manages the tools that feed data to AI agents. He even prompts these systems to enter what he calls “YOLO” (‘you only live once’) mode, giving them full autonomy to generate entire codebases while he works on something else. But when it comes time to commit changes to version control, the moment when code is formally accepted into a project’s history, Goodhart keeps that decision for himself.

“I always keep myself as the gatekeeper of git commit so that I can own the checkpointing and force myself to take ownership over what I consider ‘done,’” Goodhart told IBM Think in an interview. “This is a general recommendation, but I strongly believe that every developer should know git intimately: view the graph, make atomic commits with meaningful chunks of work, use good commit messages, use branching.”

That constraint is just one example of how developers are figuring out where to draw the line between human and machine work. Goodhart has clearly thought long and hard about what to automate and what to keep.

His daily toolkit includes multiple AI assistants that he switches between based on the task. He prefers Bobshell (a command-line coding assistant) over IDE plugins—“but that’s just me,” he said. He runs multiple instances of Open WebUI, a Perplexity-style search interface: one with local models and another with larger models on his GPU development box. As he’s gotten into building his own AI agents, he’s added ContextForge to explore and manage MCP servers, or tools that let AI agents access external data sources.

“So many!” he said when asked which AI tool had unexpectedly become part of his routine, before listing his daily drivers. Goodhart’s setup reflects a broader shift underway in software development. As AI tools take on more of the mechanical work of writing and testing code, developers are being forced to make a different set of decisions: not just what to build, but what to automate, what to oversee, and where to draw the line between delegation and control. What follows is a look inside Goodhart’s daily stack and how those choices play out in practice.