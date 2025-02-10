Meet your AI twin: It acts just like you

This evolution in digital twin technology reflects a broader truth about the relationship between artificial intelligence and human behavior, says Kjell Carlsson, head of AI Strategy at Domino Data Lab.

"We human beings are far more predictable than we realize," he adds. "Much, if not most, of our preferences and regular behaviors can be convincingly captured and replicated with machine learning and gen AI at a level that is useful for both benign and malicious purposes."

Marketing agencies already create virtual focus groups using AI personas to test messaging across different demographics. In call centers, IBM's Ashoori envisions AI agents that read and respond to customers' emotions.

"Let's say you are frustrated with a service,” she says. “In the future, the customer service AI agent detects the emotional state and automatically adjusts their verbalizing to calm the situation. It's a win-win because the customer feels better and the enterprise solves the problem faster."

But limitations exist. "The moment you ask someone to think about their preferences or reason through a tough decision, these models will struggle," Carlsson cautions.

Due to privacy and safety concerns, both industrial and behavioral digital twins also demand careful oversight. Stanford's team built strict guardrails: participants own their digital copies and can monitor usage through audit logs, or withdraw consent entirely. Outside researchers must apply for access and guarantee privacy protections.

While much of the discussion so far has focused on AI's role in content creation and automation, Ashoori envisions a far more expansive future for these agents—one where they adapt to our communication styles across different contexts. Ashoori stresses that the technology raises profound questions about authenticity and decision-making.

"Today, we can't necessarily validate what AI versus human is," she says. "As a content creator, I would like this avatar to reflect exactly my style, my tone of communication and how I deliver this message. If I'm talking in a professional setting versus to my little ones at home, I would like that agent to learn and mimic my behavior and personality in each situation."

Even as researchers grapple with these questions, they need to let practical considerations guide deployment, Ashoori says.

"The question is what value the agent offers," she says. "You need to question what the added value is. Otherwise, you're unnecessarily complicating the system. If there's a situation where the value is obvious and justifies the investment, enterprises should take advantage of it."