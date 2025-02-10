Meet your AI twin: It acts just like you

Your digital doppelgänger has arrived. Researchers from Stanford have created AI versions of more than 1,000 people who can supposedly think and make decisions just like their human counterparts. The virtual copies, detailed in a recent paper, don't just mimic basic behaviors; they match their originals' personalities, moral choices and decision-making patterns with uncanny precision.
Companies are increasingly building digital replicas of everything from jet engines to entire cities, hoping to test ideas virtually before real-world rollouts. This leap into modeling human minds opens a new frontier: imagine testing how thousands of people might react to a policy change, or how consumers would feel about a new product, all before implementation.
“Digital twins can help business test out products and ideas quickly,” says IBM watsonx.ai Senior Director of Product Management Maryam Ashoori.
The digital twin revolution spans two worlds: the concrete realm of industrial systems, and the complex landscape of human behavior. In the UK, gas distributor SGN is leading a digital twin project with partners, including IBM, to improve network operations. At Siemens' Digital Lighthouse Factory in Germany, virtual replicas have been shown to help boost productivity by 69%, while reducing operational costs by 42%.
Meanwhile, Stanford's Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) institute is venturing into other territory: replicating human decision-making. The research team, which includes faculty from Stanford, Northwestern University, the University of Washington and Google DeepMind, set out to build a virtual population for testing policy and product ideas.
Their approach required meticulous testing. Stanford researchers conducted standardized interviews with 1,052 participants they had carefully selected to represent US demographics across age, race, gender, ethnicity, education level and political ideology. "It seems quite amazing that we could create these open-ended agents of real people," said Joon Sung Park, the Stanford computer science graduate student who led the research.
But could these digital doubles truly mirror their human counterparts? The validation results were striking. The team put both humans and their digital twins through personality assessments, economic decision games and social science experiments. The digital copies matched their human counterparts' General Social Survey answers with 85% accuracy—which is about as consistent as the human subjects who matched their own answers when they were given the same questions two weeks apart. The agents achieved an 80% correlation on personality tests and a 66% correlation in economic games.
"We think these kinds of agents are going to power a lot of future policymaking and science," Park says. His team envisions using these simulated populations as testbeds for studying policy proposals and improving decision-making processes.
The technology's applications extend beyond utilities into manufacturing. At Siemens' Digital Lighthouse Factory, virtual testing drove a 69% productivity increase, according to Theo Papadopoulos, Program Manager at Siemens AG.
"We're moving from merely simulating and testing outcomes to using dynamic tools infused with real-world data," Papadopoulos says. "Digital twins can now analyze live data, predict future scenarios and recommend or even execute actions in real time."
"Digital twins encourage greater collaboration across departments and throughout the product lifecycle," he explains.
This evolution in digital twin technology reflects a broader truth about the relationship between artificial intelligence and human behavior, says Kjell Carlsson, head of AI Strategy at Domino Data Lab.
"We human beings are far more predictable than we realize," he adds. "Much, if not most, of our preferences and regular behaviors can be convincingly captured and replicated with machine learning and gen AI at a level that is useful for both benign and malicious purposes."
Marketing agencies already create virtual focus groups using AI personas to test messaging across different demographics. In call centers, IBM's Ashoori envisions AI agents that read and respond to customers' emotions.
"Let's say you are frustrated with a service,” she says. “In the future, the customer service AI agent detects the emotional state and automatically adjusts their verbalizing to calm the situation. It's a win-win because the customer feels better and the enterprise solves the problem faster."
But limitations exist. "The moment you ask someone to think about their preferences or reason through a tough decision, these models will struggle," Carlsson cautions.
Due to privacy and safety concerns, both industrial and behavioral digital twins also demand careful oversight. Stanford's team built strict guardrails: participants own their digital copies and can monitor usage through audit logs, or withdraw consent entirely. Outside researchers must apply for access and guarantee privacy protections.
While much of the discussion so far has focused on AI's role in content creation and automation, Ashoori envisions a far more expansive future for these agents—one where they adapt to our communication styles across different contexts. Ashoori stresses that the technology raises profound questions about authenticity and decision-making.
"Today, we can't necessarily validate what AI versus human is," she says. "As a content creator, I would like this avatar to reflect exactly my style, my tone of communication and how I deliver this message. If I'm talking in a professional setting versus to my little ones at home, I would like that agent to learn and mimic my behavior and personality in each situation."
Even as researchers grapple with these questions, they need to let practical considerations guide deployment, Ashoori says.
"The question is what value the agent offers," she says. "You need to question what the added value is. Otherwise, you're unnecessarily complicating the system. If there's a situation where the value is obvious and justifies the investment, enterprises should take advantage of it."
