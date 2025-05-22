AI rewrites the rules of the lab

An AI system found a new coolant in under two weeks. Four months later, scientists had it in hand.
Microsoft’s new agent-based R&D platform, Discovery, is designed to embed AI throughout the scientific process from hypothesis generation to molecular simulation and literature analysis. The system is already surfacing in labs and industries that rely on long, expensive discovery cycles. By turning AI into a research collaborator rather than just a tool, Microsoft and other companies are betting that science itself can be sped up, structured differently and scaled across fields that range from materials science to pharmaceuticals.
“This is not just AI speeding things up. It’s AI participating in the very act of science,” Kunal Sawarkar, Distinguished Engineer for Generative AI at IBM, tells IBM Think in an interview.
Discovery's use of intelligent agents could open up research once confined to specialist teams and high-end labs, Sawarkar says. Each agent is trained for a distinct task, such as running simulations, reviewing literature or adjusting hypotheses, and can be directed through natural language prompts. Researchers can customize agent teams to reflect their own process.
The system runs on a graph-based knowledge engine that draws from internal datasets and external sources, mapping relationships between competing theories, experimental results and underlying assumptions. The result isn’t just an answer but a documented reasoning trail.
The platform’s orchestration relies on Microsoft Copilot, which allocates responsibilities among agents based on prompts and context. Agents collaborate, rerun tasks based on new findings and adjust research pathways without requiring the user to rewrite code.
Microsoft’s Discovery rollout lands amid a broader shift in how companies are using AI to overhaul scientific workflows. At Lila Sciences, a startup spun out of Flagship Pioneering, autonomous labs driven by AI and robotics are already running thousands of experiments at once. The company raised $200 million to scale “Science Factories”, facilities where AI proposes, executes and interprets experiments with minimal human input.
In one case, Lila’s platform discovered novel catalysts for green hydrogen production in just four months. By comparison, breakthroughs in similar traditional methods were expected to take up to a decade. The approach reflects what Lila CEO Geoffrey von Maltzahn called “scientific superintelligence”—AI systems that can operate across every stage of the scientific method.
Similar sentiments are echoed by IBM’s Payel Das, who tells the IBM Think newsletter that responsible oversight and human guidance remain essential while AI is accelerating progress in fields like drug discovery and materials science. “AI agents can generate ideas and analyze data,” she says, “but human experts define the problem space and ensure that discoveries are safe, useful and ethically grounded.”
Discovery’s public debut followed an internal experiment in which AI agents discovered a non-PFAS coolant compound suitable for immersion data center cooling. The system modeled molecular interactions and suggested candidates in under 200 hours. Microsoft researchers synthesized the most promising compound in less than four months. Initial tests showed a close match between predicted and observed properties.
Sawarkar says the idea is to “bring AI agents into the lab not just for analysis but for active collaboration in scientific workflows.”
Discovery is pitched as a flexible system that allows teams to integrate their own models, select preferred tools and remain in control of decision-making.
“What we’re seeing here,” Sawarkar says, “is a shift toward democratized supercomputing, where even non-coders can partner with intelligent agents to drive innovation.”
Microsoft is positioning Discovery as an enterprise-grade research engine with built-in governance and auditability. The system is built on Azure’s infrastructure and is designed to serve regulated sectors where transparency and traceability are essential.
“Discovery represents a comprehensive scientific co-pilot,” Sawarkar says. “It’s like giving every researcher a personal team of assistants who know the literature, can run simulations and explain their reasoning as they go.”
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
IBM® Granite® is a family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Access our full catalog of over 100 online courses by purchasing an individual or multi-user subscription today, enabling you to expand your skills across a range of our products at a low price.
Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.