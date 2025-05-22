AI rewrites the rules of the lab

Discovery's use of intelligent agents could open up research once confined to specialist teams and high-end labs, Sawarkar says. Each agent is trained for a distinct task, such as running simulations, reviewing literature or adjusting hypotheses, and can be directed through natural language prompts. Researchers can customize agent teams to reflect their own process.

The system runs on a graph-based knowledge engine that draws from internal datasets and external sources, mapping relationships between competing theories, experimental results and underlying assumptions. The result isn’t just an answer but a documented reasoning trail.

The platform’s orchestration relies on Microsoft Copilot, which allocates responsibilities among agents based on prompts and context. Agents collaborate, rerun tasks based on new findings and adjust research pathways without requiring the user to rewrite code.

Microsoft’s Discovery rollout lands amid a broader shift in how companies are using AI to overhaul scientific workflows. At Lila Sciences, a startup spun out of Flagship Pioneering, autonomous labs driven by AI and robotics are already running thousands of experiments at once. The company raised $200 million to scale “Science Factories”, facilities where AI proposes, executes and interprets experiments with minimal human input.

In one case, Lila’s platform discovered novel catalysts for green hydrogen production in just four months. By comparison, breakthroughs in similar traditional methods were expected to take up to a decade. The approach reflects what Lila CEO Geoffrey von Maltzahn called “scientific superintelligence”—AI systems that can operate across every stage of the scientific method.

Similar sentiments are echoed by IBM’s Payel Das, who tells the IBM Think newsletter that responsible oversight and human guidance remain essential while AI is accelerating progress in fields like drug discovery and materials science. “AI agents can generate ideas and analyze data,” she says, “but human experts define the problem space and ensure that discoveries are safe, useful and ethically grounded.”