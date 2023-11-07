AI revolution spurs transformation in the European boardroom

Ana Paula Assis, Chair and General Manager IBM EMEA, introduces a new IBM study on the changing role of leadership as 82% of the region’s leaders are set to deploy generative AI

While consumers have been captivated by generative AI’s potential to create and have fun, progressive business leaders were quick to spot an opportunity to revolutionize processes, ramp-up competitivity and grow. The scale and scope of this transformation is impacting every aspect of companies’ operations – from the shopfloor to the boardroom. And its rapid rise is placing great responsibility in the hands of those at the forefront. To understand how Europe’s senior executives are responding to this challenge, IBM has produced a new report: Leadership in the age of AI.

The report, based on responses from over 1,600 senior European executives, examines how the AI revolution is transforming the role of company leaders as they seek to maximize the opportunities, while navigating security threats in an evolving regulatory and ethical landscape.